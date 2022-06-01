Our Opinion: The hope we need at a graduation ceremony near you

Dear Class of 2022,
This is an ending that’s really a beginning. As spring gives way to summer, our most precious crop blooms: a new class of graduates. Congratulations. Your hard-working families and educators who helped you along the way certainly deserve a shout-out as well. Let their cheers remind you of all that our communities have invested in you for the sake of a future we now look to you to build.
You have earned this moment to reflect on the path that led you to this celebratory rite of passage — a particularly poignant one for high school seniors, for whom all this pomp and circumstance signals a transition into the adult world. With the flip of your tassel, one journey ends. You’re finishing your secondary education, saying goodbye to a school community you’ve known for years, taking one small step onto a stage and one giant leap out of childhood. But the beginning of another journey awaits — and in this one, we’re really counting on you.
You’ve spent your young life learning, and ideally you’ll keep learning for a long, long time. Now, though, it’s also time for you to teach. Right now, our human community desperately needs to learn how to hope again, and we look to you. Whatever you do, wherever you bring your talents and dreams, our hope lies with you. Since you’re crossing this threshold through the entrance to adulthood, we’ll level with you. Like every generation has, we hold open the door to a world full of potential but far from perfect — cracked by our prejudices, jaded by our cynicism, blemished by our mistakes.
Here’s the bright side: you. Every one of you carries the antidote to these sicknesses. That’s true not just of the future doctors among you but all of the future social workers, artists, carpenters, engineers, farmers and teachers that will walk out of these graduation ceremonies. Whether you endeavor to build, create, grow or care, know that you do so with the hands that hold our hope at a time when it is most vulnerable.
That might be a lot to put on you, but as you finish this journey and embark on a new one, we know you’re capable of great accomplishments and then setting your sights on even greater ones. We’re counting on it, so now teach us a thing or two about how we can forge a better, brighter, more hopeful tomorrow. It starts today with you. Congrats, Class of 2022.