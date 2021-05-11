So far, so good, so let’s keep it up. That was the mood on Tuesday’s livestreamed conference call between President Joe Biden and several governors, including Gov. Charlie Baker.
Right now, Massachusetts is in rare air — one of only three states in the nation where more than 70 percent of adults have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. And of those three, it’s the most populous (the other two are Vermont and Hawaii).
This is good news for Massachusetts’ vaccination campaign — at one point President Biden praised Gov. Baker and the commonwealth for “doing a hell of a job” — and it’s a good move for the Biden administration to take the temperature with state leaders to see what’s working and what can be done to adapt new outreach strategies to reach as many Americans as possible.
It can’t be said enough that the path to victory over the COVID-19 pandemic runs through vaccinations. That means not just producing and distributing doses, but getting them into Americans’ arms so that we can reach herd immunity as quickly and safely as possible.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox noted during the call that this will entail some flexibility to shift from reaching what he called the “vaccine ecstatic,” who enthusiastically got their shots early, to the “vaccine busy” or the “vaccine curious.” There is room for creativity here, and officials are embracing that. Maine Gov. Janet Mills, for instance, said her state is branding its vaccine push in harder-to-reach rural areas as “Your Shot to Get Outdoors,” with the state offering vouchers for gift cards to L.L. Bean, Portland Sea Dogs tickets or free fishing or hunting licenses for those who get a first shot between now and Memorial Day. All governors should be embracing this model — find out who the hardest-to-reach are, and figure a way to reach out to them specifically.
President Biden announced on the call that Lyft and Uber will provide free rides to and from vaccine sites from May 24 through July 4, a good way to make transportation less of a barrier to getting to a clinic. The president said the Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide additional supports for states’ vaccine-promotion efforts. These logistical measures are welcome as the nation continues its vaccination full-court press, though vaccine hesitancy remains a concern. Recent polling suggests that while hesitancy has ticked downward over the last few months, about a quarter of U.S. adults say they won’t try and get a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s an alarming number, considering that most experts agree that more-contagious variants mean that the threshold for herd immunity would likely be at least 80 percent.
Reaching a critical chunk of Americans on the benefits of a free vaccine to combat a deadly pandemic shouldn’t be this hard. Unfortunately, presenting a united front against this viral enemy has been complicated by petty polarization since the pandemic’s arrival last year, and partisan fault lines are still shaping COVID vaccine views. One recent poll showed that half of Republicans, more than independents and far more than Democrats, remain skeptical of a vaccine showed to be remarkably effective and safe in clinical trials and real-world settings. Another poll showed that COVID vaccine unwillingness is seen disproportionately in red states, with Mississippi’s 30 percent being the highest followed closely by South Dakota, West Virginia, Arkansas and Georgia, all in the high 20s.
Many explain their vaccine reluctance in terms of defending their freedom or distrusting the process that led to the vaccines. Unfortunately, there is a sad silence regarding duty and responsibility. Given the damage inflicted on our nation by the coronavirus, it is everyone’s patriotic duty to be vaccinated unless vaccination presents a clear and present danger to your health. Yes, people should have as much bodily autonomy as possible, and the vaccine development process was extraordinarily rapid. True patriotism, though, includes responsibility and sacrifice.
Herd immunity is the only way to contain this virus in a way that allows our country to overcome this existential threat. When such a threat confronts our nation, we must put aside certain freedoms and individual preferences for the common good. Getting vaccinated is a small concession. It pales in comparison to those made by previous generations in defense of America, like the countless young men conscripted into the armed forces in the last century. No one is being asked to storm a beach; we’re being asked to make an appointment, wait in line and get a shot.
That is a small price to pay for anyone who truly values patriotism.
We’re on the path to victory over COVID, but we can’t get complacent yet. Tuesday’s call was an encouraging sign, with the president bringing together Republican and Democratic governors to show that this isn’t a political matter but a public health crisis. This pandemic has been a trying challenge, but it is one that we can surmount together, so long as everyone recognizes getting the vaccine for the patriotic duty that it truly is.