Our Opinion: The right to be rude and the responsibility toward civility

As the state’s highest court recently ruled, you have the right to be rude when having your say at a public meeting. For those like us who know the importance of free expression to a democracy, this ruling is a victory. For those who also share our concern for the direction of our democracy, though, that right also comes with a responsibility for centering civility.

The decision stems from a contentious 2018 public meeting in Southborough. A resident who spoke during a municipal board meeting was cut off after voicing a strong criticism of local officials. (She accused the town of “spending like drunken sailors” and referred to one official as “a Hitler.”) An official at the meeting said the resident’s comments violated the board’s rule requiring public comments to be “courteous, free of rude, personal or slanderous remarks.”

Several residents, including the one who made the remarks, sued the town over the dispute. In March, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled in favor of the residents and found that such a rule restricting the type of speech allowed during public comment is unconstitutional: When municipal boards do allow for public comment, they can’t limit the type of critique that meeting attendees can voice against officials.

The Massachusetts Municipal Association worries this could make it harder for public officials to do their jobs, but the Massachusetts branch of the American Civil Liberties Union called the SJC’s ruling a “victory for free speech rights and core democratic principles.”

As a journalistic institution, our deference to the First Amendment means setting a very high bar for justification of blanket public restrictions on speech — a bar that’s rarely if ever met by such restrictive efforts. And as a community institution deeply invested in the health of our local democracy, we believe a government by and for the people must give the public wide latitude to criticize their leaders. The ACLU is right that the crucial right to free expression should trump consideration for the real-world impact of less-than-civil speech at meetings.

Still, we get the Massachusetts Municipal Association’s stance, and it’s possible that this ruling could make it even harder for small towns to recruit good people to serve on municipal boards. We’re not in favor of citizens insulting their officials. We have deep concerns over the coarsening of our civic dialogue and the knock-on effects for New England’s great tradition of direct democracy.

Speech, especially critical speech uttered into a microphone in front of an entire community, is powerful, which is why the ability of the demos to wield it must be protected.

But with that power must come responsibility, if not for the sake of others then for the sake of your own perspective getting a fair hearing. It’s understandable to get heated about the issues directly impacting your hometown, but civility typically still wins the day — because there’s a better chance that someone, whether it’s an official or a neighbor, might listen. The old adage of being able to disagree without being disagreeable isn’t just a pleasant-sounding cliche; it does tend to foster a more productive environment in which to conduct public business. We can and must defend our right to free expression and full-throated critique of our leaders while demanding of ourselves the decency to wield that right wisely.

Officials and constituents alike should be clear about what this ruling does and does not require of those running public meetings. Boards and other public bodies can still decide when — and if — public comment is allowed during a meeting. And while they can’t control the tenor of public comment, they can control the duration by giving speakers a time limit. They also can remove individuals who are disrupting the board’s business or other citizens’ public comment.

As such, while we ask citizens to be civil, we also ask officials to be judicious and fair-minded in allowing for public comment. While some officials might be wary enough of this ruling to restrict or eliminate public comment periods, we urge them not to. We have called out meeting attendee incivility when we’ve felt it impinged the productivity of local democracy, and we also have called out officials who have unreasonably restricted public comment. We must be able to do both.

We agree with the SJC that the right to be rude is one the Massachusetts citizenry and any free people should have — not because of the benefit of rude speech but because public officials should not be able to silence their constituents’ criticisms based on an arbitrary metric.

Yes, you have the right to be rude, and like all rights pertaining to free expression, that right is worth doggedly defending. We also have a responsibility to the maintenance of civility and decency, especially in the arenas where our sometimes messy public business is handled.

That’s not a contradiction; it’s the synthesis required for healthy democracy.