“It feels like you don’t matter,” an area teenager recently told an Eagle reporter. The 14-year-old was enduring post-traumatic stress stemming from a sexual assault. She attempted suicide. Her mother, desperate to help her daughter, brought the teen to Berkshire Medical Center’s emergency department. There, they met a heartbreaking reality facing far too many Berkshire families: Our region is woefully ill-equipped to treat those in desperate need of mental health care.
Recent reporting by The Eagle has revealed the stark gaps in treatment for those in crisis in our county. This is more than a collection of stories of local families facing unimaginable turmoil — it is a systemic tragedy that fails the most vulnerable when they are most in need. Thankfully, a broader national conversation on mental health parity is seeing some overdue attention, thanks in part to the advocacy of prominent figures from Hollywood actors to Olympic athletes. This local report, however, shines a light on the real consequences our neighbors face when the resources just aren’t there to meet those in need where they are. “Boarding,” for example, is common here in the Berkshires and other underserved areas. It’s what happens to those — particularly young people — who have the bad luck of needing mental health care in a region with a dearth of psychiatric residential facility beds, inpatient and outpatient services, and mental health providers. With nowhere else to go, these individuals often wind up in emergency departments, like BMC’s, which sometimes strain to give the necessary care, especially amid an unprecedented pandemic that has strained physical and mental health care systems alike.
Sometimes, a bed in a residential facility opens up, but it’s very far away. Another family spoke to The Eagle about a painful decision to send their 13-year-old daughter, who was boarded at BMC amid a weekslong mental health crisis, to a Worcester facility with an opening. “She’s two hours from home,” her mother told The Eagle. “We work. We have another child. It’s not easy to see her.”
These are unimaginably difficult situations: long waits for youth in psychiatric crisis; hours of driving and coordination for already strained families; the fear of people not being able to get the help they desperately need in their worst moments. Fixing these shortcomings is far from simple. Experts say there behavioral health services are hamstrung across America due to chronic staffing shortages. The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, for example, estimates that the nationwide demands call for four times as many child psychiatrists as are currently practicing. As is typically the case in other domains, rural and underserved areas like the Berkshires get an even shorter end of the stick.
The Eagle’s report sheds light on the unnecessary suffering allowed by the current health care system — at the national, state and regional level. If we are to live up to the lofty ideals of the broader conversations many espouse about mental health awareness, then we cannot look away. We hope that this vital reporting lends to a sense of urgency among Berkshire residents, community leaders and, especially, our elected officials.
Families in crisis deserve better than this — whether it’s increasing residential facility beds here in Berkshire County, better incentives for drawing child psychiatrists and other mental health professionals to the area, or more funding for screening and preventive services. The latter could be the most efficient option; an ounce of prevention is often worth more than a pound of cure, and giving people the care they need before they’re in crisis spares individuals, families and communities the sort of damage inflicted on those who shared their harrowing stories with The Eagle. These are not cheap propositions — but none compares to the moral cost of the current system that has convinced some of our vulnerable and hurting neighbors that they don’t matter.
These heartrending stories of Berkshire children and parents being further traumatized while simply trying to get the help they require should prompt a serious conversation on what concrete steps can be taken to build a fairer, more accessible mental health care system that leaves no family in need behind.