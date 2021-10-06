The return of a beloved autumnal event in North Adams was a “great comeback” indeed. The city on Sunday celebrated its 65th Fall Foliage Parade one year after the usually annual jubilation was silenced in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was only the second time in the parade’s six-decade-plus history that it had to be canceled.
That made the stroll down State, Main and Ashland streets all the sweeter this year. Fittingly, the Regional Emergency Planning Committee of the Northern Berkshire COVID Operations Center served as the parade’s grand marshal.
The members rode in honor on a rollercoaster-themed float to symbolize a bumpy year, complete with large hypodermic needle props and a sound system blasting “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.”
The whole affair injected some much-needed and dutifully planned fun into a fall season made more drab than usual by both weather and the ongoing pandemic. What’s more, it gave hope that such cherished communal events throughout the Berkshires can return soon after a long stretch of COVID-induced uncertainty. Kudos to the organizers for making it happen.