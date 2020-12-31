Never in recent memory has a year overstayed its welcome quite like 2020 — and in turn never has a New Year’s Day been more welcome.
There are many things we’d like to leave behind in 2020 — problems for which the solutions will prove complex and difficult. Yet the most fruitful resolution we can make is to vow to value the simple things that we take for granted until they are torn from us as they were over the last 12 months.
Everyone is hopeful that in the coming months we will finally get to see each other again as before. When we do — whether it’s friends and acquaintances, grandparents and grandkids, extended family — we should treasure it for the precious and finite resource that it is.
Outside our circles of loved ones, we should keep in our thoughts those who do not waiver in their often thankless duties to keep the seams of our society together, even as the world turns upside-down. For the better part of a year, countless essential workers, from first responders and health care personnel to educators and social workers, have put the vulnerable ahead of themselves in a time of protracted tribulation. Their roles are often overlooked but never should be again after this year.
Berkshire County’s grit and community values continued to shine in a time of darkness. The numerous nonprofits that strive to let no one slip through the cracks have seen their missions stretch considerably. Whether it’s meal programs like the Berkshire Food Project or survivor advocates like the Elizabeth Freeman Center, all rose to the occasion. And when those groups reached out, fearing that fundraising might dim when more resources are needed, the Berkshire community has largely met the moment as well with an outpouring of giving even amid economic turbulence.
In October, a bit of Berkshire news got significant nationwide attention. A political sign made out of hay bales on a Dalton farm was torched. The story seemed to perfectly summarize 2020. The tensions and anxieties of a trying year further and the strain of election-year politics played powder keg and match and literally ignited, as a fire both unbelievable and predictable rose before our eyes.
Yet the truly incredible part of the story is what happened after. Dicken Crane, the owner of the farm, learned that the perpetrator was struggling with his sobriety after losing his son in a motorcycle accident just days before. So, he called the police station to speak with the man charged in the incident. It was a gesture of condolence out of chaos; an attempt at healing in a time of pain; a conscious effort at connection against the easy instincts of division.
In a story that encapsulated 2020, its ultimate outcome also showed what is possible in 2021. As a community and a nation, a hard year has brought us low. Yet there is no fire so destructive and no ashes so dark from which decency and dignity and compassion and progress cannot rise. May that be our resolution.
The Eagle wishes everyone a happy and healthy new year.