Our Opinion: Town meeting season is local democracy in action

We love to see local democracy in action — and not just because of its Rockwellian-framed place in New England civic tradition. The season of annual town meetings and local elections represents the chance to have the most direct democratic impact on the communities we live in and love.

That’s a chance no considerate or concerned citizen should pass up. Having your voice heard is necessary for ensuring that we the people inform — and hold accountable — the actions of municipal government. Or, to put it more succinctly as a recent column by Eagle reporter Clarence Fanto did: If you’re going to complain, you better vote, too.

As with any important job, a big part of grassroots democracy is showing up. All too often, critical community decisions are made with only a fraction of a town’s registered voters bothering to show up at town meeting. While our local officials are the most responsive and most familiar with the issues and challenges directly facing our communities, their elections rarely get the same voter attention as splashier national contests.

We can do better, and we need not look beyond the school gyms and firehouses filled with folding chairs for examples to follow. After the smooth and productive handling of municipal business at New Marlborough’s annual town meeting on Monday night, Moderator Barry Shapiro recognized an impressive feat of democratic endurance. Prudence Spaulding was attending her 67th consecutive annual town meeting. And she wasn’t just attending — she helped to check in voters, too. She is also the town’s director of senior services and animal inspector.

Our hats go off to Ms. Spaulding for her consistent contribution to the real work of local democracy. The local bedrock of our government of, by and for the people depends on all of us. Would that we all shoulder our part of maintaining our communities and municipal governments with such dedication.

Whether it’s an annual town meeting or a critical community forum, whether it’s a local Planning Board race or a presidential election, do not forsake the opportunity to make your voice heard. These are the ways that we not only relate what our communities can do for us but realize what we can do for our communities.

Democracy only works if we do. This town meeting and local election season, let’s get to work.