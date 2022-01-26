When it comes to crafting effective COVID mitigation policies, good intention is necessary but not sufficient. There must also be evidence-based arguments for the efficacy of a given policy and, crucially, a reasonable model of enforcement.

While we believe the Tri-Town Health Board fully intends to better protect the communities it serves by considering a proof-of-vaccination requirement for restaurants, we do not think that policy meets the rest of the critical standards above.

Piecemeal measures at the municipal level risk being both ineffective and unsustainable. The Tri-Town Health Department can declare that restaurants in Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge must require diners to furnish proof of vaccination before entering. What it can’t do, though, is stop those towns’ residents from going to a restaurant in Great Barrington or Pittsfield, where local health boards have no such policies in place. And as we have learned the hard way, this virus cares not for borders. It’s therefore unclear whether a vaccine passport requirement for restaurants in these three towns would meaningfully curb transmission or other key COVID metrics.

What is certain is that these restaurants would shoulder a burden not shared by their competitors in other Berkshire communities. What’s far from certain, though, is how the policy could be consistently carried out, even leaving efficacy aside. The Lee and Lenox chambers of commerce have predictably come out against the proposal, but their skepticism is shared by public officials. The Select Board chairwomen in both Stockbridge and Lenox worry that it would not only be burdensome for restaurants but practically unenforceable. In addition to accepting digital vaccine passports or physical vaccination cards, will cellphone photos of vaccine cards be acceptable as proof? If so, how clear do they have to be? If not, then will the places that allowed it for their own vaccination-screening purposes have to change their policies? And beyond the questions of what precisely would constitute a violation, how would those violations be reported and adjudicated?

Even if there were easy answers to those questions — which there aren’t — another bigger question looms: Is this proposal really worth the division it will inevitably cause? It’s understandable that local health officials want to take what action they can in the face of the pandemic, and the Tri-Town Health Department’s actions appear to be a good-faith effort to that end. It’s also responsible, though, for the predictable consequences of those actions, and this proposal suggests too many downsides to ignore. We are in favor of sensible policy to fight COVID and relieve its impact on our lives. Officials in search of those policies would do well to remember that any regulations that are not evidence-based and produce more enforceability headaches than results only give ammunition to those trying their cynical best to convince others that we should do nothing about COVID.

We are also in favor of the digital vaccine passports now available in Massachusetts. We agitated for them long before they were made available, and we praised their rollout. But we championed them as a tool to make it easier for businesses and consumers alike to adopt voluntary COVID policies that made the most sense to them, whether in restaurants or other indoor gathering places.

Mandating their use at the local level with at best questionable potential for net gain only risks further polarizing COVID-mitigation measures unnecessarily. We don’t think that’s a risk that the Tri-Town Health Department or any municipal health authority should take at this stage, especially as the omicron surge appears to have peaked and, thankfully, looks to be waning.

We encourage the Tri-Town Health Department’s constituents to make their voices heard at tonight’s public meeting, and we hope the health board members listen carefully as they weigh a proposal that stands to create a needless wedge issue with little hope for meaningful benefit.