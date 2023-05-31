Our Opinion: An innovative South County public transit model gets the wheels turning

The TriTown Connector in Great Barrington, Stockbridge and Egremont offers on-demand ride service for everyone Since May 1, the TriTown Connector, has been running from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. The vans operate in and between Great Barrington, Egremont and Stockbridge, charging residents $2 to travel within a town and $3.50 to travel between them. Seniors (over 60) have reduced fares.

When the Southern Berkshire Elderly Transportation Company abruptly ceased operations in 2020, many seniors in South County lost the transit network that connected them to medical appointments, grocery shopping and other vital destinations. Now, the program that Great Barrington’s Council on Aging started to fill that gap is expanding into what could be an innovative template for offering affordable transportation options to small-town residents who need them most.

The TriTown Connector is a four-van fleet offering rides to and from locations in Great Barrington, Egremont and Stockbridge. Fares are cheap — $2 per one-way ride within one town or $3.50 between towns — with reduced prices for riders older than 60. It’s a model known as “microtransit,” and according to TriTown Connector’s program director Tate Coleman, “The goal of this service isn’t really to maximize efficiency (riders per hour) relative to other fixed-route alternatives, but to provide a greater quality of service to our residents, especially seniors and individuals with disabilities.”

That’s an admirable mission to meet a real need for transportation options among graying populations in our smaller, more rural towns. While TriTown’s current capacity can only handle around three-dozen rides per day, their ride request prioritization is purposeful: 1. Medical rides for seniors and people with disabilities. 2. Other rides for the same populations. 3. Workforce trips and medical rides for others. 4. All other trips.

The TriTown Connector has been rolling along for less than a month, and still has some operational wrinkles to iron out, but we love to see value-driven innovation aimed at the transit challenges facing our elderly and other mobility-challenged neighbors. Before this month, the Great Barrington Council on Aging’s senior transportation service only ran on weekdays and had to be scheduled up to two days in advance. Now, the TriTown Connector will operate on weekends and even some holidays while allowing for more flexible scheduling. It also offers some rides out of the tri-town area to seniors only, such as weekday trips to Monterey and New Marlborough as well as rides to medical appointments in Pittsfield. Kudos to the Great Barrington Council on Aging for picking up the baton where it was dropped by the Southern Berkshire Elderly Transportation Company to keep a vital transit network for South County seniors running.

The shortage of available drivers is the biggest limiting factor, but TriTown hopes to bump up daily rides to around 50 with more complete staffing. Right now, it’s operating on a first-year budget of $406,000 cobbled together through a mix of local, state and federal funding. We’d love to see this innovative endeavor succeed and be sustainable. If the wheels roll smoothly, it could attract additional grant funding and the attention of other regional leaders looking for creative ways to give all their constituents affordable options for getting around.

And it’s inspiring to see a young man take a lead role in a systematic effort to improve his older neighbors’ daily lives. After writing his thesis at Simon’s Rock on microtransit and how it could be applied here in the Berkshires, Mr. Coleman, 19, is pursuing a master’s degree in civil engineering and regional planning while performing his part-time role as TriTown’s program director. Said Mr. Coleman: “I do it because I care and it’s the service that our community needs and deserves.”

We agree wholeheartedly — and we’ve got our eyes on the TriTown Connector as a hopeful new model to meet that need.