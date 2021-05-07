Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate the moms for the gifts of life their bring into our lives, as springtime lights the way for some familial joy.
Family visits were among the most precious treasures stolen by the pandemic last year. Now, with tens of millions of COVID vaccine doses in arms across America, Mother’s Day will be a life-giving celebration for so many as parents and children, and perhaps grandparents and grandchildren, enjoy the simple pleasures of each other’s presence — no mask to conceal the laughter, the proper social distance being in each other’s arms once again.
Whether it’s a family get-together or a Mother’s Day brunch, it’s a chance to cherish what had to be sacrificed last year, and hold dear the things that truly matter most. As we hopefully begin to emerge from this coronavirus crisis, this Sunday in spring will be an important point of light on the path back to normality for so many. We should also keep in our thoughts those for whom it will be a bit darker. This Mother’s Day is bittersweet, as it comes on the heels of a truly traumatic year-plus for our country. Amid the senseless cruelty of a pandemic, many have lost their mothers — and many mothers have also lost children. This day, while unimaginably tough, is still theirs, and they deserve our support.
Being a mom is a rewarding job, but also a difficult one — and it’s high time for our nation to seriously address just how hard it is for American moms. The U.S. is behind all its first-world peers when it comes to outcomes for mothers. We have a higher maternal mortality rate than in any other developed country. And it’s getting worse. According to the American Medical Association, U.S. women are more likely to die from pregnancy-related issues today than in the 1990s. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that about 60 percent of pregnancy-related deaths in America are preventable.
That this is the reality in the wealthiest nation in the history of the world is beyond shameful. Regardless of political ideology, any leader who claims to care about family values should be working to bring about the needed systemic change to rectify this unacceptable toll borne by American mothers.
There are a great many nonprofits and charities, from the national to the local level, that give help to the moms that need it most. In our neck of the woods, the Berkshire County Diaper Project comes to mind. This work is critical and often life-saving, but more must be done for America’s mothers: improving health care access, boosting crucial aid to low-income and working families, joining the rest of the developed world in providing for child care and maternity leave.
These sorts of social reforms would be big strides for American society, and like most others come with costs. But moms are worth it. There are costs to doing nothing, as well, like the moral price on the soul of a nation of plenty where three-fifths of maternity-related deaths are preventable yet we don’t act.
The coronavirus crisis has shaken the U.S. to its core, a consequence of which is that what’s politically possible is very different than before the pandemic. President Joe Biden certainly thinks so, given the size and scope of the legislative packages he’s pitching to Congress. One of those packages, the American Families Plan, could go a long way to making the U.S. more equitably hospitable to moms — and dads for that matter. While the future of the president’s ambitious proposals is still uncertain, the door is at least cracked open for the kind of bold steps needed to shore up and protect America’s families.
There is other legislation to consider, as well. Fittingly for Mother’s Day, there is the AMA-endorsed Mothers and Offspring Mortality and Morbidity Awareness (MOMMA) Act. This bill would, among other things, considerably extend coverage for post-partum care from 60 days to 12 months under Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. About a third of pregnancy-related deaths happen between one week and a year after childbirth, and Medicaid currently pays for more than 40 percent of all American births.
Mothers always deserve our gratitude and appreciation. On this day — and especially after the year we’ve had — we should all be particularly thankful, and strive to do right by the maternal figures who give us everything. The Eagle wishes everyone a happy and healthy Mother’s Day.