Our Opinion: In a Miami courtroom, a sad day for America but a necessary step toward long-delayed accountability

Yesterday was a sad day for America — although not for the reasons given by an aggrieved former president and his allies.

Donald Trump and his unflinching loyalists are saddened that he might be held accountable for behavior that would rank among his most reckless — a bar he’s set particularly high. What’s truly sad, however, is that a man who swore an oath to serve and protect this country would wantonly lead it to this lowest of points.

In a Miami courthouse on Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Trump arrived for his historic arraignment and, through his lawyer, pleaded not guilty to 37 counts that represent the first federal criminal charges brought against a former president. Those charges include willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheme to conceal, and false statements and representations. Walt Nauta, a longtime aide to Mr. Trump, also faces several similar charges.

There already has been plenty of comment on the details of the indictment, which speaks for itself. It is publicly available for all who wish to read it. Every American should — especially those backing Mr. Trump who might parrot his on-message sloganeering and attempt to dismiss this case as a “hoax” or “witch hunt.” Mr. Trump, like anyone charged with a crime, is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Yet anyone who reads this indictment and does not see more than the sufficient probable cause to bring this case is likely viewing it with ideological blinders.

The substance of the indictment — including Mr. Trump’s own words as relayed by his inner circle and recorded during taped interviews — should dispel the distortions and false comparisons weaved by the former president. Hillary Clinton, Mr. Trump’s 2016 presidential opponent, faced an investigation into her use of a private email server to handle communications that contained classified content. Meanwhile, Mike Pence and Joe Biden have faced scrutiny over classified documents originating from their respective stints as vice president that were misplaced and stored in private, unsecured locations.

The key difference, however, is that Ms. Clinton, Mr. Pence and now-President Biden did what any reasonable leader should do if classified material were found out of place: After discovery, they turned over the documents in question to the relevant authorities and cooperated with investigators.

Mr. Trump — according to his own public statements and the accounts of the former president, his staff and attorneys found in the indictment — did not.

Instead, as meticulously laid out in the 49-page indictment, he allegedly did the following: ignored and lied to the National Archives and other federal agencies seeking critical intelligence documents that belong not to any former office-holder but to the government; surreptitiously hid those documents in basements and bathrooms throughout his Mar-a-Lago resort; and brazenly spilled critical information, from defense and battle plans to military intelligence on allies and adversaries, with Mar-a-Lago guests and staff who did not have security clearances — while apparently admitting he knew the material was classified and that he couldn’t legally declassify it after leaving office.

That should matter to Americans of all political stripes but especially Mr. Trump’s acolytes, many of whom claim admiration for the rule of law and supposedly “tough-on-crime” bona fides. No matter how much Mr. Trump and his defenders decry this case, it was largely self-inflicted. The evidence that Mr. Trump stiff-armed and misled federal officials and investigators seeking to secure sensitive documents largely comes straight from the mouths of Mr. Trump’s staff, his lawyers and Mr. Trump himself.

Still, some dismiss this indictment as a political attack; the phrase “two-tier justice system” is used often by Mr. Trump’s surrogates trying to spin the case in the media. What would truly demonstrate a two-tier justice system is if the thorough evidence laid out in this indictment did not result in charges and a fair trial due to the defendant’s political stature.

Plenty of conservatives have acknowledged the gravity of this indictment, including Republican former Attorney General Bill Barr, whom Mr. Trump picked to lead the Justice Department under his administration. But those Republicans who would defend Mr. Trump reflexively even now (and likely would do the same if indictments follow in the Jan. 6 and Georgia election interference investigations) must face up to key questions that bear on the fate of our democracy, equal justice and the rule of law: Are you really willing to say that anyone else credibly accused of such egregious actions with such a substantive evidentiary record should escape accountability? Or will you finally wise up and realize that tying the future of your party and our country to Mr. Trump is about as haphazard as how he treated boxfuls of sensitive national secrets?