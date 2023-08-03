Our Opinion: With Trump's Jan. 6 indictment, new hope that the truth gets its day in court

Since the Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021, we have marked two anniversaries of that infamous day by wondering whether accountability could ever really come for the primary agent of such egregious actions against our democracy, the rule of law and truth itself.
Today, America takes a big step toward answering that question. This will not be the first time Donald Trump sees the inside of a courthouse as both a defendant and an ex-president, but today’s arraignment in Washington, D.C., centers on what was arguably Mr. Trump’s most destructive swipes at the guardrails of our republic’s institutions — which is a high bar, considering all he has done and said before.
Mr. Trump already is facing indictments over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and alleged mishandling of classified material, but Jan. 6 represents Mr. Trump’s most damaging attack on the very fabric of the country he swore to serve and is running to lead again. The detailed, fact-filled indictment is available for all to read, and every American should do so — especially those who would reflexively defend Mr. Trump and parrot his inane sloganeering that this is merely a political prosecution or a “hoax.”
As with the pending documents case, this one is almost entirely self-inflicted; of the mountains of evidence put forth in the indictment, nearly all of it came from the mouths of the former president’s allies and Mr. Trump himself. After the most closely observed presidential election in history and the ensuing reams of recounts, audits and legal challenges, team Trump has not produced one bit of proof supporting its claim that the election was rigged. They have been unable to highlight a single shred of credible evidence that his far-reaching, fact-defying fraud claims regarding the 2020 election are anything but the mythologizing of a sore loser and a grievance monger.
Yet he did everything he could, up to and including wielding the tremendous political influence and bully-pulpit power of a sitting president, to overturn a free and fair election and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.
And while thankfully Mr. Trump’s mission and the efforts of his loyalist rioters were ultimately unsuccessful in stopping and manipulating the electoral vote count on Jan. 6, 2021, he still maintains the election he lost fair and square was “stolen” from him.
Is he the most deluded man in America or the most dishonest politician in history? Both are high bars, but he must be one or the other to continue pushing this baseless but destructive line swallowed whole and unquestioningly regurgitated by countless cultish followers. Either way, he has demonstrated himself unfit for any elected office, much less the highest in the land, though one wouldn’t know that from 2024 Republican Primary polling.
But what about the lofty notion of holding powerful people to account for affronts to the letter of the law and the spirit of democracy? We previously have highlighted the many people spurred on by Mr. Trump who participated in the Capitol attack — including some who ventured down to D.C. from Berkshire County on Jan. 6., 2021 — and are facing justice for their actions, as they should. If we have any desire to call our justice equal, then it must come not just for the pawns but the king whose lies and vitriol propelled them.
Like anyone charged with a crime, Mr. Trump is presumed innocent until proven guilty and should receive a fair and speedy trial — speedy enough, we hope, that it would conclude before 2024’s election, even if he doesn’t want it to. Mr. Trump and his allies like to use the phrase “two-tier justice system” to claim he’s being unfairly persecuted. Those who take that position should read in full the indictment from Jack Smith — a special prosecutor, not an agent of the Biden administration Justice Department — and ask whether any other American who racks up such an evidentiary record would avoid prosecution on these charges. The real proponents of a “two-tier justice system” are those who bristle at even the suggestion of the former president facing consequences for holding a dagger to democracy’s throat on that fateful January day.
For Mr. Trump, that thorough evidentiary record demonstrates the extent to which he systematically peddled falsehoods from a position of power in an attempt to undermine American democracy at the highest level, all while even his closest allies informed him that these baseless conspiracy theories were false. Mike Pence, Mr. Trump’s vice president and now a candidate in the Republican presidential primary, saw first-hand what it was like to take the side of truth in Trump world. When he opted not to follow his boss’ unethical and unlawful orders to decertify the 2020 electoral votes, that moment of integrity was rewarded with denouncement by Mr. Trump and blood-curdling death threats from Capitol rioters.
Yet the truth must not wither just because it is worthless in Trump world. Until recently, we could only theoretically ponder the difficulties of holding an ex-president to account for destructive mendacity and actions against the Constitution. Now, we confront it in concrete terms — the procedural complications, the political implications and the deepening polarization. But today’s arraignment suggests that while it is difficult it might not be impossible to hold the powerful to account and ensure the rule of law applies to all — even a former president.
Through his own deeds and words, Mr. Trump brought this process on himself and the entire nation. Now, we must see it through if we’re to hold out hope that “truth and justice for all” might be more than hollow sentiment.