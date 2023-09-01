Our Opinion: For democracy's sake, Trump's trial related to Jan. 6 must not be delayed

Trump trial set for March 4, 2024, in federal case charging him with plotting to overturn election A judge has set a March 4, 2024, trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan's Monday decision denies a defense request to push the trial back until April 2026, about a year and a half after the 2024 election. The decision also sets the trial later than the January date proposed by special counsel Jack Smith’s team. The trial would come the day before Super Tuesday. The Republican ex-president was charged in a four-count indictment with scheming to undo the election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

The Constitution created the presidency, making it the most powerful position in American government, perhaps in the world. The Constitution imposes precious few requirements on potential presidents. Article II, Section 1 requires the president to be a natural born citizen of at least 35 years old who has lived in the United States for at least 14 years. Even a convicted felon is not prohibited from being president, although a president who has been impeached and convicted by the Senate can be prohibited from holding federal office. The founders left it to the voters to determine whatever additional qualifications they view as appropriate for their time.

It is possible that voters could elect a felon to the presidency in November 2024. Donald Trump, who has been indicted on 91 felony counts across four separate cases, appears to be the prohibitive favorite to receive the Republican nomination for president. He is presumed to be not guilty on all of those 91 counts, and he claims that all of the pending charges have been fabricated for political reasons. Nevertheless, there is ample evidence — in indictments made public for anyone to read — to support conviction on some, if not many, of those counts.

While the voters have the right to elect a felon to the presidency, we believe it is essential that if the voters were to do so, they should do so knowingly. While we are not experts in criminal law procedure, common sense suggests it is practically impossible for all of Mr. Trump’s cases to be fully tried before the November 2024 election. But it is possible for at least one of those cases to be tried, and we believe that it is essential that Mr. Trump’s actions that seemingly were taken to undo the results of the free and fair election of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election be brought before the bar of justice before the 2024 presidential election.

If Mr. Trump’s behavior is placed under the microscope of a criminal trial and the public then chooses him to be our next president, it would be a valid exercise of democracy even if he were convicted on some felony counts. American democracy could be subverted if Mr. Trump were able to deprive the American voters of the impartial exposure of his behavior that would come from a criminal trial before they vote in 2024. Indeed, there is evidence to support that Mr. Trump’s entire defense to the various charges is grounded in a plan to delay all of his trials until after the election. His legal team requested a trial date of April 2026 — well beyond the 2024 election and, as a federal judge’s ruling on the trial date suggests, far longer than necessary to prepare for such a trial. If he were to be elected he could eliminate the two federal cases that are pending and create enormous pressure on the local prosecutors in New York City and Atlanta to drop their cases. At worst, he could probably have the state court cases delayed until his potential term of office ends in January 2029.

From our perspective, it appears as if the federal case pending in Washington, D.C., that alleges Mr. Trump conspired with others to stop the legally ordered transfer of power that resulted in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack is the case that presents the best opportunity to give the public the information it needs before they head to the polls in November 2024.

In such a case that goes to the heart of not just the rule of law but the public’s right to the truth, justice delayed truly would be justice denied for the entire country. We therefore urge the judges and prosecutors in the remaining cases to cooperate to the extent permissible to accommodate the Washington, D.C., trial now scheduled for March 4, 2024.