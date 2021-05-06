A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner Jan. 4 while setting up a polling location at an elementary school in Gwinnett County, Ga., outside of Atlanta. Newsmax has apologized to an employee of Dominion Voting Systems for airing false allegations that he manipulating voting machines or tallies on Election Day to the detriment of former President Donald Trump. Eric Coomer, security director for Dominion, subsequently dropped the conservative news network from a defamation lawsuit.