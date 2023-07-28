Our Opinion:If Twelve Oaks wants a fence, it should build it

The plan to incorporate a fence into an affordable housing project that would separate it from nearby condominiums has ignited controversy in the Lenox community, as demonstrated at a heated Lenox Zoning Board of Appeals meeting and in several impassioned letters to the editor.

As some observers have suggested, there is a possible compromise here that ought to have been the solution from the start. Why can’t the Twelve Oaks condo complex simply build its own fencing instead of demanding it as part of the nearby Pennrose affordable housing proposal? It’s one thing to insist that there must be some physical divide to protect those who don’t live in affordable housing from those who do, and we certainly understand why ZBA members and others are taking umbrage on behalf of the folks who would live in these affordable units.

This is not just insult but injury for the sort of affordable housing project many Berkshire communities desperately need. On top of the implications of a 6-foot-tall, 800-foot-long “border wall,” the current plan has Pennrose footing the bill for fencing demanded by the Twelve Oaks condo board.

Everybody has a right to put up a fence on their property if they so choose, but that right shouldn’t extend to a dictum about other developments, affordable or otherwise. If Twelve Oaks residents are concerned about privacy or errant dog-walkers or whatever else, then those residents can erect fencing on their individual properties or pool their resources for a larger fencing structure around any part of Twelve Oaks they wish. Affordable housing projects have enough trouble with finding funding and battling stigma as is, and while the fencing would be a small part of Pennrose’s estimated $30 million price tag, it seems unnecessary to make an affordable housing project put up the money and effort to “protect” nearby condo owners from those seeking workforce housing.

Many Berkshire community stakeholders — not just affordable housing advocates — argue convincingly that one of the most pressing threats Berkshire communities must protect themselves against is pricing out young families and workforce populations. If Twelve Oaks’ condo board thinks it’s just as pressing to protect their residents from those folks who would benefit from affordable housing, then that should be on the condo complex — not the affordable housing development.