“Massachusetts is letting me down.”
That seemed to be the consensus among Berkshire residents describing the frustration of trying to schedule a vaccine appointment in Massachusetts. And they’re right. The state needs to act now on some simple steps to make this process easier, more accessible and less infuriating.
There are enough hurdles for mass public health campaigns like vaccine rollouts, but these unforced errors should not be among them: poor online user interface; scheduling wait times that fluctuate wildly from several minutes to hundreds of hours; confusing and sometimes counterintuitive instructions. Yet these experiences appear to be the rule and not the exception for Eagle readers who related their adventures in appointment-making.
There are relatively simple fixes to focus on now that could be addressed swiftly to the benefit of everyone struggling to get a appointment. For one thing, it’s ludicrous that in the 21st century Massachusetts struggles to maintain a website amid the expected traffic during a public health crisis. No launch is perfect, but the continued unreliability — often resulting in crashes and freezes — needs to be resolved. This should include blocking or otherwise mitigating the use of “bots” or other programs some use to scrape sites for appointments and use brute-force tech to jump to the front of the line. Not only does this phenomenon create significant regional and demographic equity issues, it’s likely contributing to the frequency of the state site crashing or lagging.
Massachusetts is a leader of technological innovation — just look at how much of the vaccine development process was incubated here. There is no excuse for the fact that administering those vaccines in Massachusetts is now being hamstrung by a poorly built website.
The appointment registration process is also needlessly complicated. To register online, users need to fill out a digital form — a step they’re forced to repeat over and over again as they keep attempting to get an appointment. Massachusetts should follow the lead of other states that have found a more efficient way. Connecticut residents, for instance, can create a login and password upon initially registering on their respective site, so that even if users don’t get an appointment on the first try they don’t need to redo the form on subsequent attempts. This one fix alone would spare much gnashing of teeth by exasperated Massachusetts residents for whom securing an appointment requires multiple tries.
The state might also consider putting more resources into available help over the phone. This not only could be beneficial for walking people through the often uncertain online procedures, but could also be utilized as a meaningful alternative to the site altogether. Some people — particularly the elderly — might prefer that to an online process, and diverting traffic from the website would be beneficial. A dedicated hotline model has worked wonders for West Virginia, where despite significant structural challenges — about 30 percent of West Virginians lack access to broadband internet — the state’s vaccination rate and efficiency is among the best in the nation. If West Virginia can do this for its rural and underserved constituents, so can Massachusetts.
That any commonwealth resident faces these obstacles amid a still-raging pandemic is unacceptable, but what’s worse is the anecdotal data suggests these issues are disproportionately vexing those the vaccine rollout should be prioritizing. Elderly people are more likely to struggle in the digital realm. Those with disabilities might find it harder to sit in front of a computer all day waiting for the right moment to quickly fill out an online form. Rural residents with underserved internet access are already fighting from behind.
These aren’t mere annoyances. The compounding mistakes of Massachusetts’ vaccine rollout are contributing to the failure of the state’s most essential goal right now: to get COVID shots in arms as quickly as possible, particularly for vulnerable populations. As one discouraged Berkshirite related to The Eagle, “Maybe this is why a lot of people are not even going to try to get it.”
Bay Staters deserve better than this, and if we’re going to vanquish the coronavirus in a timely fashion, the state needs to step up its game, starting with what should hopefully be some simple fixes that would nevertheless improve the experience for tens of thousands of people across Massachusetts who are anxiously awaiting their vaccination.
Said one frustrated Eagle reader: “There has got to be a better system.” We agree wholeheartedly.