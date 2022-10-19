Our Opinion: Richard Neal for Congress

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield, faces a Republican challenger for the first time since his district expanded in 2012 to include the Berkshires. Dean Martilli, a business and government consultant from West Springfield, has fiercely attacked the recent stretch of his opponent’s 30-plus-year record.
Those critiques, though, often feature more innuendo than substance. In our estimation, that’s because Rep. Neal’s record representing the 1st Massachusetts Congressional District hasn’t left much to substantively complain about. Since 2019, Rep. Neal has chaired the powerful House Committee on Ways and Means. Having a voice for Western Massachusetts that resonates atop the panel controlling the federal legislative purse is no small advantage for our region. That became all the more clear when recovering from a bruising and disruptive pandemic became priority number one. Indeed, Rep. Neal’s decades of legislative experience and powerful voice on the committee and in Democratic leadership have allowed him to shape landmark legislation in a way that has undoubtedly paid dividends to his Berkshire constituency.
Through a tumultuous transition between two radically different presidential administrations, he helped steer three major pandemic response packages: the CARES Act, the HEROES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act. Those measures helped countless American families and businesses in an unprecedentedly trying time. In particular, the paycheck protection program, which Rep. Neal helped to steer toward Western Massachusetts enterprises that most needed it, made a massive difference for many Berkshire businesses (including this one) weathering COVID.
The recent infrastructure package was not only the largest ever single investment in the very bones of our country but a legitimately bipartisan effort forged in a political climate that has otherwise proved preventively hostile to such across-the-aisle statesmanship. What’s more, it earmarked billions for passenger rail expansion — federal dollars that push the prospects for Massachusetts East-West rail further down the track. The Inflation Reduction Act will not only drive down costs on prescription medication, which will disproportionately benefit Berkshire County’s graying population, but also invests heavily in American-made green energy production, a boon for the Bay State’s ambitious climate goals and economic development potential. The CHIPS Act, meanwhile, should shore up supply lines that crimped by the COVID era, which should buoy the tech sector that looms large in Massachusetts and shows promising signs of growth in the Berkshires.
In Rep. Neal, Berkshire County has one of the strongest voices at the table where these grand federal spending and policy matters are hammered out. That’s an upper hand our region should keep, and Mr. Martilli — whose campaign has been light on policy distinction and heavy on Trumpian fear-mongering — has not offered any compelling argument to discard it. The Eagle endorses Rep. Richard Neal for reelection.