With COVID-19 transmission still high in the Berkshires and the worrying omicron variant gaining a foothold in Massachusetts, some Berkshire officials are considering further defensive measures. The Tri-Town Health Board, for example, is weighing whether to recommend a vaccine requirement for restaurants in Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge.
Requiring proof of vaccine in places like indoor eateries — where people must gather in close proximity to order food and remove their masks to dine and drink — seems like an eminently reasonable policy. Whether these sorts of policies are officially mandated, strongly recommended or simply voluntarily adopted by restaurateurs and other business owners, Massachusetts is overdue for developing a powerful tool to help here: vaccine passports.
It was good to hear last month from Gov. Charlie Baker that his administration is working on a vaccination verification program for the commonwealth. While it seems unlikely at this point, it would have been much better to have the program up and running by the winter season’s official arrival so restaurants and other venues can take their business indoors for the season with a bit more peace of mind.
There are plenty of examples of similar systems across the world and in other states in the U.S. that show this sort of thing is doable. Just next door in New York, the Excelsior Pass vaccine verification system was rolled out earlier this year along with New York City’s requirement for presenting proof of vaccination (or negative COVID test) at museums, restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters, cinemas and other indoor congregant spaces.
Whether small towns wish to take on the enforcement of such mandates, we should be equipping our businesses with a convenient and universal method for verifying vaccine status. This is especially critical for the sake of businesses like restaurants that have disproportionately struggled through the pandemic but present unique COVID risks to workers and customers alike, though restaurants aren’t the only ones that could benefit from something like a Mass. vax pass. The Norman Rockwell Museum, for example, will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entrance starting later this month.
Vaccine passports should be viewed as two steps forward on the path toward beating COVID; they would empower an extra layer of public health protection to curb transmission in some potential hot spots while supporting businesses seeking safe recovery in the hospitality and cultural sectors. We hope state leaders agree that small businesses like restaurants and important pieces of the region’s creative economy deserve that benefit. And we have the technology; New York’s Excelsior Pass and others utilize the smartphones that nearly everyone carries around with them anyway. Quickly flashing a QR code or some other signal on your phone to waitstaff before being seated would for many be preferable to carrying around a vaccination card that doesn’t easily fit in a wallet and can be easily damaged or lost.
While the Bay State is behind other places that already employ vaccine passports, we at least have the advantage of seeing what has worked and what hasn’t in developing our own. Concerns about privacy and equity are valid and must be addressed. Any action on vaccine passports in the state should also prohibit the collection, sale, trade or other monetization of any and all data derived from Massachusetts residents using their vaccine passports, as recommended by the Massachusetts chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union. Meanwhile, not everyone has a smartphone and some people are less than savvy when it comes to new tech. Even if and when passports become available, people should still be able to provide their original vaccination card as proof.
All of this is doable and overdue. Most Berkshire restaurants and cafes already have brought inside the outdoor dining tables, but state leaders should not leave Massachusetts businesses out in the cold any longer with regard to vaccine passports as the state next door continues to show a workable method is possible.