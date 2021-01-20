As plans for mass vaccine distribution become reality, regional equity should factor into Massachusetts’ efforts to deal a crushing blow to the coronavirus.
A welcome preliminary step was announced this week, with CVS and Walgreens locations throughout the state being tapped through the COVID-19 Centers for Disease Control Pharmacy Partnership. The participating pharmacies include two Berkshire locations — one each in Pittsfield and Lee — where health care workers and first responders can receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
The pharmacy partnership dovetails with the announcement of another mass vaccination location to be opened Feb. 1 at Fenway Park — the second such location after Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Thankfully, the state has also thought of those of us west of the I-495 corridor. Vaccinations at University of Massachusetts in Amherst expanded operations considerably this week, now taking appointments for anyone who currently qualifies for a vaccine in Western Massachusetts. Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno has also said that Gov. Charlie Baker told him Springfield would be home to a mass vaccination site.
When the state rolled out the Stop the Spread testing centers, the plan initially left out the western half of the state. It was only after regional outcry that test sites were established in Western Massachusetts, and only after further prodding — and worsening infection numbers — were test sites established in the Berkshires. It’s good to see that the state’s vaccination plans so far are mindful of those that happen to live on the opposite side of the state from Boston. We are hopeful that this regional inclusivity will expand along with vaccine rollout efforts in phase two, tentatively set for some time next month.
For starters, the pharmacy partnership should establish a vaccination site in Northern Berkshire County. One in North Adams or Adams — both of which have participating pharmacy locations — would further increase community access to the vaccine and would ensure those in Northern Berkshire aren’t left out or forced to hoof it to the Pittsfield location — an onerous proposition for those in remote areas that might prefer to avoid a longer trip into a more populous area.
The next vaccine rollout phase will bring eligibility for more commonwealth residents: those 75 and older, individuals with two or more co-morbidities, employees in early education, K-12 education, transit, grocery stores and retail, utilities, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works and public health. Along with the additional mass vaccination sites eyed for other parts of the state, a site for Berkshire County should be considered.
The expansion of vaccinations at UMass Amherst and a potential Springfield mass vaccination site are welcome developments for Western Massachusetts. It should be noted, however, that there are Berkshire residents for whom a trip to Amherst or Springfield takes up to an hour and a half or longer — and among those might be some of the most vulnerable to COVID-19 who anxiously await a vaccine.
A less-populated area such as the Berkshires would not require as massive a vaccination site as Gillette Stadium or Fenway Park, and requisite space perhaps could be found on the Berkshire Community College campus or in an unused corner of the Berkshire Mall.
As always, transparency by state and public health officials could help alleviate some of the anxieties, particularly suffered by those in more vulnerable demographics, as we white-knuckle the slow but sure process of widespread vaccine distribution. Perhaps the Baker administration could let residents of the commonwealth know how many vaccinations are expected to be distributed in a given week, and make more granular data available on a regional basis. Patience is needed to allow for proper vaccine distribution, but everyone’s patience is understandably thinning. Contextualizing the phased timeline with real-time data might at least leave fewer people feeling uncertain as they await their shot.
This week, our nation passed the grim milestone of 400,000 people killed by COVID-19. Here in the Bay State, we have all suffered and sacrificed immensely — from Boston to North Adams. We urge state health officials and the Baker administration to keep the Berkshires and regional equity in mind in the battle to vanquish the coronavirus.