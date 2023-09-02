Our Opinion: Discussions of Wahconah Park's future should take a swing at solving sun delays

As the effort to give Pittsfield’s most hallowed ballpark a much-needed makeover trots along, the Wahconah Park Restoration Committee at its most recent meeting considered splitting the project into two parts. Committee Chairman and Pittsfield City Councilor Earl Persip III floated the idea of first focusing on plans to reconstruct the grandstand building — which would also include new locker rooms and on-site facilities — and afterward tackling the question of natural grass vs. artificial turf as a second phase of the project.

If this procedural step helps maintain forward momentum on the effort to polish up this historic diamond so that it shines brighter for generations of baseball lovers to come, that’s a good thing. What’s worrisome to us, though, is the fact that there’s been vanishingly little formal discussion about how a refurbished Wahconah could mitigate the sun delays that often impinge gameplay.

Wahconah Park is a historic venue in every sense of the word, from its grandstands to its field orientation. It was constructed more than a century ago before the advent of field lights and evening games. When lights were installed in the 1940s and games were held later in the day to allow more fans to attend, the westward-facing field presented a problem: batters staring into the sun. As a result, umpires often are forced to pause the game to allow enough time for the problem to solve itself. If it’s a sunny summer, this “sun delay” — which on average lasts from 15 to 30 minutes — can come into play in many games throughout the season, as Pittsfield Suns fans are well aware.

Wahconah Park has rolled with this punch for years, branding sun delays as a unique spin on seventh-inning stretch. But the longer delays can pose a problem for the players and affect the game — especially when it comes to pitchers who need to stay warm but don’t want to wear their arms out in the process. And it clashes with the broader trend within baseball to streamline games as viewership of the sport has declined as games have grown longer over the years. While some of the rule changes introduced in the majors to hasten games have proved controversial, it shouldn’t be controversial to streamline ballgames at Wahconah by eliminating a delay that halts a game in its tracks.

We know the restoration committee has a lot on its plate — fixing the grandstand, upgrading the facilities, maintaining the the field. Those elements obviously deserve focus. Still, the infusion of millions in federal funding and the will that has coalesced around this endeavor aren’t going to renew themselves any time soon after this project is through. If Wahconah Park is going to address the sun delay issue, realistically this is the only at-bat we’re going to get for the foreseeable future.

Reorienting the ballpark could be onerous and expensive, so we understand why such a plan might provoke hesitance. The energy and discussion behind fortifying Wahconah’s future offers a chance to think outside the batter’s box, and there might be other workable options for solving the field’s solar conundrum. As was the case when a ballpark built in 1919 had field lights installed in 1946, technology has come a long way. A retractable screen or similar device in center-left field could block the sun when it’s at a blinding angle and then come back down after the sun sets. Or Wahconah Park could get its own “Green Monster” (or perhaps “Orange Monster” to compliment the Suns’ team colors) in center-left field that would be tall enough to block the sun while still retaining some of the park’s trademark quirkiness in a way that plays up a connection to another historic Massachusetts ballpark.

There’s plenty of room for creative thinking about how to address the sun delay issue without pushing the project’s cost beyond the possible. The only wrong answer, in our estimation, would be investing this much money and work into Wahconah Park without taking a serious swing at addressing the issue.