Our Opinion: $3 million for grandstand should spur a holistic city plan to preserve Wahconah Park

As leader of the Wahconah Park Restoration Committee, City Councilor Earl G. Persip III is right that the panel’s agenda at its first meeting of the new year should include penning a thank-you note to U.S. Rep. Richard Neal. The Berkshires’ representative in the U.S. House secured a $3 million earmark for the ballpark’s aging grandstand among a handful of other Berkshire-specific community project funds included in the $1.7 trillion federal spending plan finalized last week.

Rep. Richard Neal secured federal funds for three Berkshire projects, including $3 million for Wahconah Park's grandstand “Once in a lifetime.” That’s how the man leading an effort to fix an historic venue in Pittsfield views his team’s mission. And now, it’s a mission with a hefty sum at its disposal.

Accepting this boon on behalf of the city, however, should entail not just kind words but thoughtful action. With a big chunk of change now on the table to fix the crumbling grandstand, Pittsfield leaders now must protect that investment by looking beyond the grandstand toward improving and preserving the rest of the park, too.

While some aspects of weighing a Wahconah Park makeover might be controversial — like whether to alter the field’s westward-facing, batter-blinding orientation — the basic facts aren’t. The lowland grass-and-gravel parking area is either a crowded mess or a flooded disaster, depending on the weather’s whims. When games attract healthy crowds, the concession area gets quite constricted between innings. To call the restroom and clubhouse facilities outdated would be generous.

Like the restoration committee, we want this historic diamond in the heart of the Berkshires to shine brightly as possible. That demands some considerable investment on behalf of Pittsfield, even accounting for the benefit of the federal funding for the grandstand. After all, would it really be prudent to spend $3 million of U.S. taxpayers’ money on a ballpark’s seating without addressing the surrounding deficiencies that could deter fans from enjoying those seats?

We think not, and we hope the Wahconah Park Restoration Committee agrees. Like the grandstand repair, other necessary improvements at the ballpark will prove pricey. The $3 million from the feds hopefully would ease some of the sting from a broader rehab project’s sticker shock, which makes this a key opportunity for the city to get an ambitious but doable restoration plan running down the baseline. As a condition of accepting this one-time infusion of federal cash into the project, the restoration committee should make it clear that Pittsfield will put up the necessary funding to make sure this investment reaps the highest possible dividends for the ballpark’s future.

Baseball and the Berkshires have a special connection. We know we’re not alone in hoping Pittsfield preserves Wahconah Park as a special place for many future generations to enjoy America’s pastime. Like Councilor Persip, we’re thankful for Rep. Neal steering federal funding toward the effort to put some needed sheen on this historic diamond. Consider that $3 million earmark a stand-up triple for the home team. Now, city leaders must step up to the plate and bring the proverbial runner home. That means not just welcoming a federal windfall but being prepared to spend the additional money needed to upgrade the whole of this historic ballpark.