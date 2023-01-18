Our Opinion: On time and under budget — if only all big municipal projects like Pittsfield's wastewater upgrades could go this way

The prospect of an expensive, federally mandated wastewater plant upgrade was a years-long thorn in Pittsfield’s side, sharpened by tussles with regulators and debates over how to foot the eight-figure bill. Now, the city is close to the finish line of that grueling marathon.

The nearly completed improvements to the Pittsfield Wastewater Treatment Plant not only level up the city’s water system but also wash away the threat of fines for violating Environmental Protection Agency standards. And the project’s final cost even came in about $4 million under budget.

For all the roiling this wastewater saga has caused Pittsfield, it’s worth a bit of celebration that this big lift is nearly over the bar. Projects like this one underscore the big hurdles small cities face in modern-day municipal management of basic services like water and power. Scrappy, post-industrial communities with more in the way of potential than a sturdy tax base are not immune to evolving regulatory rules meant to keep the public and the environment safe. Pittsfield found that out the hard way when the EPA in 2017 threatened fines if the city continued to ignore rules rolled out in 2008 that set new limits on what can be discharged into bodies of water like the Housatonic River.

Therein lies the challenge of good governance: Everyone wants quality public services, thoughtful health and environmental protections, and they want all of it to come at a cheap price. In the real world, one often has to settle for two out of three. Still, we so often hear the refrains — some more well-informed than others — that government can’t seem to get its act together or hold up its end of the social contract or do anything right.

Well, at the local level, government has to work — and it affects us all when it doesn’t. Wastewater infrastructure might not make for the most grabbing headlines, but maintaining the very circulatory system of our society — and improving it when necessary — doesn’t just happen automatically. Yet while the heated lead-up to Pittsfield’s Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade was at times less than pretty, we’re pleased to see the project went relatively smoothly, coming in on time and under budget even amid the difficulties of construction in an operation that can never pause, much of which took place at the height of the COVID pandemic.

Whether it’s at the municipal, state or federal level, we’ll ding the government when they lag or misstep on behalf of the public they serve. In Pittsfield, that might be over the sad state of the roads or the City Council’s unforced budget fumble last year, just to name a couple recent examples. But if we care about better governance, we ought to be able to flag when government works well, too. The completion of this tough but needed wastewater project in Pittsfield strikes us as just such an occasion. Kudos to all involved for getting it done.