All of us have a vested interest in what’s going on in downtown Pittsfield. It was heartening to see that many residents agreed when The Eagle joined Mayor Linda Tyer for an informative walk through the heart of the city. A plethora of business owners, workers and passersby took this chance to express their concerns about the state of North Street to the mayor. Those worries suggest how much progress there is yet to make for downtown, but there is also a bright side — it means that they care and that Pittsfield, indeed all of Berkshire County, realizes we all have a stake in the health of North Street.
Those who spoke with the mayor and The Eagle voiced optimism and frustration, and both are certainly valid. The spirit of North Street is walking a tightrope of sorts, between the bustling bygone days of the General Electric era toward a future that will hopefully bring revitalization. It’s a path on which many post-industrial communities find themselves, and the novel coronavirus has hindered that journey. More than a year of COVID restrictions disproportionately put the squeeze on storefronts, restaurants and small businesses in general, and Berkshire communities like Pittsfield felt that pinch.
In turn, the pandemic accelerated some of downtown stakeholders’ chief irritants: tepid foot traffic, lagging upkeep, crime and vandalism. While Mayor Tyer sought to accentuate the optimistic points in North Street’s favor during her walk, she also acknowledged these and other challenges. Some business owners have critiqued the mayor’s office for being less than receptive to their concerns in the past. Credit where it’s due to Mayor Tyer for meeting her downtown constituents where they are while opening herself up to some direct criticism. We hope to see more of that substantive engagement.
It was also encouraging to hear some of those constituents float ideas for how to better organize community goals and communicate about them better between all sectors. For instance, Billy Keane, managing broker of Jan Perry Realty, suggested a summit to address what he sees as a “distinct breakdown in communication between our municipal leadership and our business leadership and, frankly, our creative leadership.” This is a great idea, because the swirl of dreams and ideas for downtown’s future might be similar, but they are not necessarily identical. Take the recent North Street redesign that has prompted much discussion in the community, including in The Eagle’s letters to the editor section. The need for more foot traffic downtown has been a common refrain, but the redesign, which sought to make North Street more “walkable” and accessible, with bike lanes, parklets and other upgrades, has received mixed reviews. Some have praised the benefit to pedestrians and cyclists, while others are critical of the overall design and the effect on motor vehicle traffic and parking.
Mayor Tyer has said that the new configuration for North Street is still “in its infancy,” and hopefully this lively community conversation will inform how it proceeds. But it underscores the fact that, while nearly everyone agrees some changes are needed downtown, change almost always chafes at least a few people and the kind of change needed is not always unanimously agreed upon. Take, for example, downtown merchants’ remarks about the placement and effects of social services resources in the area. Many agree that more widely available services — whether for those struggling with homelessness, addiction or unemployment — would go a long way to improving downtown’s social atmosphere. Yet many also worry about their placement’s effects on surrounding businesses.
To be sure, not all of these questions about North Street’s evolution are easy to answer. There are some issues, however, that are simple to address if not simple to solve. As a community, we should be ashamed that the owners of Township Floristry and Home were subjected to homophobic slurs and had their storefront egged. Now, that small local business has been driven from its North Street home. “It is not safe for us here,” read a post on the business’ Instagram that asked for leads on retail space outside of Pittsfield. It’s an unfortunate example of the need to create spaces that are thriving but also inclusive — not just for its effect on the local economy but the cost to our common social fabric and moral decency.
Still, the unique grit of Pittsfield and the greater Berkshire community imbues North Street with a valuable asset in this journey toward a rejuvenated future: “What the city does have is just this enduring hope,” Bjorn Somlo, owner of The Lantern Bar & Grill.
We, too, have hope for our downtown. We also see the challenges, but we are heartened that there is a robust community response willing to flag those obstacles in the effort to overcome them. We hope to see more of this boots-on-the-ground engagement from the mayor’s office with business owners and other community stakeholders, and we hope that those stakeholders keep speaking up for the heart of our community. It might be a narrow tightrope that North Street is walking, but perhaps this way we can still move forward.