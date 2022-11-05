Our Opinion: We must end the political toxicity before it ends our democracy — or worse

On Wednesday night, President Joe Biden addressed his fellow Americans less than a week before a high-stakes midterm. He wasn’t endorsing a candidate or stumping for his party. He was talking about something that is, or rather should be, outside the realm of mere politicking: the survival of democracy itself in the United States of America.
The president is right: We have reason to be gravely concerned about the health of our republic; about the lack of civility, much less unity, in facing a world of challenges; about the ultrapartisan and shamelessly cruel toxicity that seems to infect more and more of our civic and democratic institutions.
At nearly any other juncture in U.S. history, perhaps excepting the Civil War, an unhinged assailant breaking into the House speaker’s home and beating someone nearly to death with a hammer would have been universally condemned. It also would have offered an oasis of agreement in the desert of our divided politics, wherein those holding and seeking public office could come together to say that however we may disagree, such vicious political violence has no place in a democracy we must jointly defend.
Unfortunately, this just isn’t true for America right now.
When a man allegedly broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home with a deadly weapon and zip ties in an apparent attempt to maim and kidnap the third-highest ranking official in America, the House speaker wasn’t home. Her husband, 82-year-old Paul Pelosi, was. He was savagely beaten, suffering a fractured skull and severe arm injuries before police arrived and arrested the suspect.
Such a shocking attack on an elderly man in a prominent public servant’s home is horrific; that it might simply be accepted and moved past as a sign of the times amid the ascension of American demagoguery is so much worse. For too long, many leaders on the right side of the aisle have cynically dismissed warnings about irresponsible rhetoric. Now, some of those leaders apparently find it difficult to unequivocally condemn a brutal assault on the House speaker’s home because she’s a Democrat and it’s election season.
Some think it’s joke-worthy, such as Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake or U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y. Others think it’s an appropriate time for whataboutism and conspiracy-mongering. Former President Donald Trump, who appears poised to announce another presidential run shortly after the midterms, tempered his condemnation of the attack by shamelessly amplifying gross and baseless conspiracy theories. Mr. Trump’s muddying moves might distract from the fact that the suspected attacker’s online history suggests he was enmeshed in the “big lie” electoral conspiracy Mr. Trump continues to push. Beyond denigrating our democracy, this attack demonstrates how such conspiracy-mongering primes an already polarized nation for political violence.
This is not a party-line issue, nor do we wish to make it one. While the atrocious apathy over the Pelosi household attack seems to only emanate from the right side of the aisle, not all Republicans embody it. In fact, as President Biden noted in his address, it’s a minority wing of the GOP embracing these dangerous ideas and methods. Yet far too many Republicans enable it even without participating by putting electoral prospects over patriotism and sanity.
Still, while it’s a low bar, it’s good to see many Republicans break publicly from their MAGA wing colleagues in reacting to the attack on Paul Pelosi. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was “horrified and disgusted.” Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., condemned “any attack of political violence from anyone of either party,” comparing last week’s attack on Pelosi’s home to the 2017 shooting of Republican Rep. Steve Scalise. We ought to heed Speaker Pelosi’s words the day Rep. Scalise was shot: “On days like today, there are no Democrats or Republicans, only Americans united in our hopes and prayers for the wounded.”
One need not agree with everything Nancy Pelosi has said or done as a politician to wish that all our leaders, regardless of political affiliation, could model a fraction of that grace now. Again, it’s worth holding up the Republicans who have. Former Vice President Mike Pence, who might mount a Republican presidential bid, publicly condemned the attack on Paul Pelosi the day it happened: “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. We pray Paul will make a full recovery. There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families.”
We don’t often agree with Mr. Pence, but he’s absolutely correct here, and unity on these principles should be paramount for any patriotic American. Mr. Pence is no liberal Democrat, but he and Speaker Pelosi now share an ominous distinction: Both were directly targeted for, and narrowly avoided, brutal political violence. Paul Pelosi’s alleged attacker reportedly shouted “Where’s Nancy?” repeatedly during the home invasion. It was the same phrase that marauding rioters shouted while ransacking the Capitol building in search of the House speaker on Jan. 6, 2021. On that day, political affiliation did not matter much; those rioters also repeatedly shouted “hang Mike Pence.”
So, too, should political affiliation be irrelevant in condemning an attack on the House speaker’s home and the monstrous lies that fueled it. Even those hearts and minds poisoned enough by petty politics to feel no compassion for Paul Pelosi should heed what Mr. Trump’s VP found out the hard way: When violent, anti-democratic, deceitful rhetoric sends true believers into frenzy, we are all in grave danger.
The coarsening of our civic dialogue, the toxicity of totalizing ideology, the total dismissal of anyone who disagrees with you — these all have consequences. The responsibility to avoid fanning these flames falls foremost on our leaders but all of us as citizens, too. What will we do about it?
Election Day is always a momentous day. On Tuesday, voters will inform the shape of our republic at a pivotal crossroads for the country. Yet whatever happens and whichever side comes out on top, we all have an important job to do: Lower the temperature in a nation ready to boil over.