With the delivery of the first coronavirus vaccines and more on the way, the new year hopefully will bring the final corner to turn on this deadly pandemic. We must remain diligent, and our guards cannot be let up until the vaccine is sufficiently distributed, but for many it feels like we can at least see the finish line. And with a contentious election in the rear-view mirror, at least we can shed some of the polarization that distracted from a unified fight on the virus — or so one would hope.
Unfortunately, the Massachusetts Republican Party still seems intent on cynically wringing as much political capital as possible from a viral tragedy that has taken hundreds of thousands of American lives. In a fundraising email Tuesday afternoon, Massachusetts GOP Chairman Jim Lyons pinned “the audacity of radical elites” on the all-Democrat Massachusetts congressional delegation, including Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and Reps. Richard Neal, Jim McGovern and Ayanna Pressley, claiming that they “jumped the line ahead of those who need it most.”
Mr. Lyons’ tirade, in its attempt to whip up partisan furor and with it some cash for his party, conveniently left out the top Republican members of Congress who have also publicly received the vaccine, such as Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. All of the federal lawmakers who received the vaccine did so on the advice of the Capitol attending physician’s office. They listened to their physician and received their injection in a public and transparent way in order to hopefully boost public trust in the vaccination process, while praising the nation’s health care workers. That’s it — no room for politics.
Hopefully the Bay State GOP’s cheap shot at fundraising on dishonest divisiveness will ring hollow even to those who might politically align with the party. Critiquing the stances and policies of the other party is fair game, and one can argue in good faith as to where lawmakers, regardless of party, should fall in the vaccine pecking order. It is unconscionable to inject obfuscatory party politics into what should be the nonpartisan ground fight against the coronavirus and needlessly stoke division in an attempt to beef up the state party’s war chest.
This is not an anti-Republican take; this would be just as wrong for the state Democratic Party to do. And this is not just about the Massachusetts Republicans and their poor tactics; it’s about realizing that this petty polarization, whatever its origin, is always poisonous.
The lacking initial response to the pandemic, pressurized by a presidential campaign cycle, showed the grave effects of politicizing a public health crisis. The election is over, but unfortunately the polarization still lingers. We hope this unnecessary division is rejected in all forms — by Republicans and Democrats alike — and that the state GOP reconsiders weaponizing it for partisan gain.