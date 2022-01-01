As difficult as optimism seems these days, Jan. 1 still signifies hope. A fresh year stretches out before us as a path full of potential, offering the chance to carry on anew while leaving behind the tribulations piled up during our last trip around the sun.
And pile up they did. In fact, much of what we sought to leave behind in 2020 continued to weigh us down in 2021, from a protracted pandemic to painful polarization. Pessimists will say this reality negates the hope we so desperately seek. They are wrong.
The hardships of the past year, and the one before it, have taught us that hope is not something we wait for but something we must forge for ourselves and others who need it most.
Consider the stories of our newest Berkshire neighbors: more than a dozen Afghan evacuees who now call our fair county not just home but a safe haven.
It is easy to take for granted the privileges, freedoms and blessings we enjoy every day. These Afghan families, however, had to fight for hope for months on end without those benefits, fleeing from brutal war and then living in limbo on military bases, sometimes with small children in tow.
That hope only makes our communities stronger. We welcome it thanks to regional nonprofits, from the Jewish Family Services of Western Massachusetts to Berkshire veteran and faith groups, whose resettlement work prioritizes extending a hand of hope to others who need it most. We applaud their life-giving work.
Take into the new year the lessons of this story, showing what we have and what we are capable of. Many of us are happy to call the Berkshires home, but few are happier than those who now have a new home after months of chaos and uncertainty. That perspective is a gift we all can and must share. It’s possible because the advocacy groups who spearhead these resettlement efforts show that turning our hope outward to those who need it most can mean the world to our fellow human beings.
Meanwhile, in North Adams, it’s not just a holiday but an important day for local democracy. Newly elected officials are set to be sworn in, including the first woman mayor in this community’s history.
We congratulate incoming Mayor Jennifer Macksey and wish her administration and all other incoming officials the best of luck in the new year. The example set by this overdue milestone for North Adams refracts far beyond the city limits: We still have ceilings to shatter, lessons to learn, races to run and progress to make.
May we take this first step into 2022 as a chance to achieve those and other lofty goals together, embodying hope for each other along the way. The Eagle wishes all a Happy New Year.