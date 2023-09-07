Our Opinion: Welcome help from the state on Bel Air Dam removal

Earlier this year, we called on the state to help Berkshire communities caught between deteriorating high hazard dams and the deep costs of fixing them. We’re relieved to hear that state leaders listened, as the Department of Conservation and Recreation on Tuesday announced plans to remove the Bel Air Dam in Pittsfield.

The state has put the project on the fast track in light of the structure’s precarious state. The Bel Air Dam is one of 38 Berkshire County dams considered high hazard, meaning a breach would likely cause fatalities and damage to surrounding property and infrastructure. It’s also designated unsafe — the worst regulatory condition denoting major structural, operational and maintenance deficiencies in normal conditions. Built in 1832, the Bel Air Dam no longer powers a mill, but it still holds back water and sediment contaminated with toxic pollutants like arsenic and lead from its previous use.

All this poses grave danger to the surroundings of this aching dam located in the heart of the county’s most populous city. Its inundation zone comprises a large chunk of downtown Pittsfield, including residential areas as well as Berkshire Medical Center.

Seeking to bring the deteriorating structure under control, the city came to own the dam years ago after wrangling with a former owner who could not afford to maintain it. As with most projects aimed at disassembling a large, polluted, imminently dangerous piece of infrastructure, removal is a costly prospect for which Pittsfield alone was on the hook. The eight-figure estimated price tag was particularly eye-watering for a smaller city, amounting to about 10 percent of Pittsfield’s entire operating budget last year.

We are thankful that DCR has stepped up to help defuse this ticking time bomb. The state is paying for the removal, which is estimated to cost taxpayers $19 million. We recognize this spreads the burden of a localized problem, but it behooves the commonwealth to help its communities avert deadly crises like one that would follow from the Bel Air Dam bursting — even if that means footing the bill for removing it. Even when pricey, prevention is a wise investment against disasters that would come with far greater costs, and not just in dollars; $19 million in the scope of the state’s coffers pales in comparison to the potential casualties and the emergency response resources required if millions of gallons of water and toxic sediment were unleashed on downtown Pittsfield and the county’s biggest hospital.

It is nice to see our Bay State tax dollars marshalled in force and fleetness to address a pressing infrastructure need here in the Berkshires; that happens too rarely, but when it does we’re happy to recognize it.

The process might spur some of the more strident critics of the Rest of River cleanup plan, a separate project aimed at a larger stretch of the Housatonic that also entails contaminated sediment, to draw a false equivalency between the two projects. If DCR could ship out all the dredged contaminants from the Bel Air Dam removal, why can’t the same be done with all the PCB-spiked sediment from the Rest of River plan, too? Those in Lee understandably perturbed at the notion of a PCB disposal facility who might make this argument should keep a sense of proportionality in mind. The Bel Air Dam removal would ship out 355 tons of contaminated sediment, which sounds like a lot unless it’s compared to the amount of sediment several orders of magnitude larger involved in the Rest of River plan: 140,000 highly PCB-contaminated tons to be shipped out of state, 2 million tons of sediment with lower PCB density to be stored in the proposed upland disposal facility.

While the Bel Air Dam is among five others on the DCR’s statewide “Abandoned Dams Program” list, we can’t ignore the investigate work earlier this year from Eagle reporter Heather Bellow that helped to raise the alarm about the sorry state of several high hazard Berkshire dams and the grave risks they pose. Credit where it’s due to the state for meaningfully responding to that alarm and pledging to help Pittsfield avoid a future disaster. We hope that refreshingly responsive regard for Berkshire infrastructure crises continues.