Try to imagine fleeing your home to survive, wrenched from the only life you know by the grinding gears of geopolitics and warfare to then spend months living on a military base. Imagine what it’s like for families with young children, what it’s like through those children’s eyes. Most of us are fortunate enough that we can only imagine, but the thousands of Afghans evacuated by the U.S. military earlier this year have had to live it. In turn, they imagine what it would be like to have a relatively stable and safe home, to start fresh in a land of opportunity.

For some, that land of opportunity is right here.

As Berkshire County welcomes Afghan evacuees, community members can help them find housing As Berkshire County welcomes its first Afghan evacuees, the resettlement agency leading the effort says that housing and translation help are the top needs.

Last week, Western Massachusetts communities began welcoming Afghan evacuees. About 150 are expected to be resettled throughout Western and Central Massachusetts by next month, according to Jewish Family Service of Western Massachusetts. The resettlement agency said that a family of three sisters arrived Friday afternoon in the Berkshires, the first of 31 new neighbors expected to resettle in the county.

That is how we should treat these resettled families: as neighbors. Many of these folks have endured more tribulation in the last few months than most face in a lifetime — narrowly escaping danger, losing loved ones, traveling thousands of miles, living in limbo. The cynical and divisive will raise doubts about letting in “outsiders,” especially those who bring more ethnic and religious diversity. As a nation of immigrants, the soul of America demands we resist this xenophobia and fulfill the poetic directive to give us your tired and poor that is marked at the base of the Statue of Liberty and to lift a lamp beside the golden door. We must strive to be the kind of community that embodies the best of our country’s virtues and values, which only multiply as we share them with those who yearn to breathe free.

If we had to choose one thing to take pride in with regard to our Berkshire community, it is the undying spirit and unmatched ability to come together and help those in need. We applaud the organizations like the Jewish Family Service of Western Massachusetts as well as the local veteran and faith-based groups who have stepped up to make this resettling mission possible. In giving these people the chance at a better life that everyone deserves, our region is also receiving something we need: young families who will call the Berkshires home and contribute their unique thread to our social fabric, making the tapestry of our communities all the more vibrant.

In this season of giving, if you are able, consider supporting the good work of Jewish Family Services of Western Massachusetts as they continue their efforts to find temporary and long-term housing for refugees. The organization welcomes volunteers and donations.

While many of us will enjoy being home for the holidays, helping families in desperate search of a new home this holiday season is a particularly generous and impactful way to get in the spirit.