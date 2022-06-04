Our Opinion: West Stockbridge must take this opportunity to reset and start some healing

A recent Eagle headline summed up a small Berkshire town’s fragile state: “Can West Stockbridge heal?”

We join this community’s residents and officials in hoping the answer is yes, but the acrimony fomented by some heated disputes in local governance — most notably the divisive dispute between a pair of downtown businesses and their supporters — poses significant hurdles.

Still, in the wake of two town elections in quick succession, West Stockbridge has a chance to hit the reset button. That opportunity shouldn’t be wasted.

In regularly scheduled annual town elections, Andrew Potter beat former Select Board Chairman Eric Shimelonis to win a seat on the town’s top board. Less than a month later, this week’s special election saw Andrew Krouss best former board member Peter Skorput to fill the vacancy left when Roger Kavanagh resigned earlier this year well before the end of his term.

These electoral contests gave a clear-eyed, if troubling, look at the town’s factionalist strife. It certainly was on stark display during the heated race between Mr. Potter and Mr. Shimelonis. It also played a part in why a separate special election was necessary in the first place; Mr. Kavanagh’s stated reasons for resigning cited this growing factionalism and what he labeled inefficiency and bias in town government as a result.

Both of the candidates in the special election to fill Mr. Kavanagh’s seat prioritized the need for town leadership to bridge this divide instead of widening it. “I want to try and get everybody to work together again,” Mr. Skorput said before the election. “I’d rather work with somebody than fight them.”

Wise words — but easier said than done, especially in a community where the divisions seemingly run so deep. With two-thirds of the town’s top board now refreshed, though, now is as good a time as any to make a meaningful move toward more productive and less polarizing local governance. In one matchup, a challenger unseated the incumbent chairman; in another, the candidate that hadn’t previously served on the Select Board bested the one who had. That suggests a critical mass of voters are open to looking at new faces to lead the healing this small town desperately needs.

It was promising to hear Mr. Krouss and Mr. Skorput, in the leadup to their special election faceoff, agree on putting that healing process at the top of their agendas. Now that the talk has been talked, it’s time to walk the walk.

“Not everybody is going to like everybody else, but everyone should be in harmony and with respect,” Mr. Krouss said before his election to the Select Board. “If you say it enough times certain people might believe it.”

We certainly hope he’s correct. Now, he and the rest of the town’s leadership — current and former officials alike — must do what they can to govern responsibly and respectfully to help West Stockbridge move on from the discord the community has endured as of late.