Our Opinion: West Stockbridge tie highlights the weight of every vote

Well, you don’t see this every Election Day.

West Stockbridge’s Select Board race resulted in a tie, with 202 votes tallied Monday night for both incumbent Chairwoman Kathleen Keresey and challenger Jon Piasecki.

Based on the large amount of letters to the editor we’ve received about this contest, it was a heated one with apparently stark differences between the candidates on some key community issues. Yet they found agreement on at least one thing when the town clerk declared a tie: “I’m speechless,” said Ms. Keresey. “I don’t know what to say,” concurred Mr. Piasecki.

Local democracy can be messy, though it’s rarely this inconclusive. Eagle archives suggest the last tie in a Berkshire municipal election occurred more than two decades ago and one town over in Stockbridge.

West Stockbridge will have to wait a bit on a final outcome. The next step is a recount paid for by the state. If the recount still shows a tie, it would then go to a special election. Should it come down to that, hopefully we’ll see healthier turnout — though we would also hope the deep and seemingly even divide in town won’t yield yet another tie. While those steps could be several weeks away, one unknown the town must deal with sooner is how its top municipal board will function without a clear mandate as to who should serve in its third seat.

Sparks seemed set to fly at Wednesday’s Select Board meeting, and now more than ever it’s up to town leaders to ensure that democratic disagreement does not devolve into unproductive polarization.

Turnout for Monday’s municipal election was 33 percent, with 406 of 1,218 registered West Stockbridge voters casting a ballot. Apparently, not all who cast a ballot elected to have their say on what was arguably the top race. Town Clerk Ronni Barrett noted Monday night that there was one write-in vote for “Humpty-Dumpty.”

Whatever happens in West Stockbridge, one thing should be certain to the voters of this town and all others: When it comes to local democracy, your vote truly matters. So, too, does anemic participation and voter apathy. After more than half of the town’s registered voters shirked their democratic duty — and at least one made a joke of it — West Stockbridge will now see a heated political contest extended and upheaval of the top town board’s business.

Every election season, we stress to our readers the importance of realizing that your voice matters at the ballot box. This electoral outcome in West Stockbridge proves that’s not a platitude but a fact.