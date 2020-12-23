And so this is Christmas.
A most dark year culminates in a season of light. Merriment and cheer are a bit more scant as 2020 draws to an end, even in the most wonderful time of the year.
Yet Christmas is not merely a distraction made more difficult by the year’s tribulations. It is a reminder that we can and must still find the light even in times of seemingly unending darkness.
This year has done more taking than giving, but the gifts for which we should be thankful abound beyond the colorfully wrapped boxes under our trees.
In the face of an unrelenting viral threat, health care workers and first responders have maintained a vigilant front to protect us. From doctors and nurses to small-town volunteer EMTs, they have literally put their lives on the line for the better part of a year, and continue to do so through the holidays. It is a gift we can never fully repay.
As social and economic inequities continue to keep us from fully realizing our foundational values of liberty and justice for all, a diverse coalition of young people and activists shook the nation’s shoulders this summer, not just pleading but demanding to be heard. That the suffering of others might not be in vain, they endeavor to bend the moral arc of our nation’s soul toward the more just, where lives like George Floyd’s, Breonna Taylor’s and Ahmaud Arbery’s matter. It is a gift we must never refuse.
The news of COVID vaccine development and distribution gives the best gift of all: hope. For all that we have lost and sacrificed and muddled through, the end of this collective gauntlet is in sight. It is a gift that can’t come soon enough, and we are obliged to front-liners and the vulnerable to maintain patience and diligence in measures against the virus in the run-up to widespread vaccination.
In 1897, The New York Sun ran one of the most well-known newspaper editorials of all time. It was written by editor Francis Pharcellus Church in response to a letter from an 8-year-old child questioning the existence of a certain jolly, red-clad Christmas figure.
As a result, the editorial was often referenced simply by its most famous line: “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.”
It’s worth noting that Mr. Church, before his stint in the Sun’s editorial department, was a war correspondent during the Civil War. The experience brought him close to devastation and suffering, which weighed on him heavily and informed what many of his peers recalled as his usually cynical disposition.
Yet when 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon wrote that letter, even a hardened curmudgeon like Mr. Church could be compelled to channel the season’s true meaning: “Only faith, fancy, poetry, love, romance, can push aside that curtain and view and picture the supernal beauty and glory beyond.”
This Christmas is different than others, but we can at least all be thankful that yes, Virginia, there is life after COVID.
The Eagle wishes everyone a Merry Christmas.