Our Opinion: When a shelter needs saving — 22-year-old's effort keeps hope of Sonsini mission alive

When the Friends of Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter’s board announced it would close at month’s end, it stirred concerns from many Berkshire animal-lovers that the only shelter in the region billing itself as “no-kill” would no longer exist. Many lamented; one person stepped up.
Noelle Howland, the shelter’s manager, seems like she’s willing to do everything she can to keep Sonsini’s services and mission alive. When she heard of the board’s plans, she immediately began a fundraising effort to at least delay if not prevent Sonsini’s closure. When that effort quickly surpassed its initial goal, Ms. Howland went before the Sonsini board with results in hand and hope in heart.
The board leveled with Ms. Howland. The organization had already communicated to the state that it would close the shelter because of stubborn sustainability issues, and the money raised wouldn’t alter their decision to dissolve the nonprofit organization. However, they offered Ms. Howland all of the assets and equipment within the building if she created a new organization that continued the Sonsini shelter’s mission.
Faced with this larger reorganization prospect, Ms. Howland has increased her fundraising goals. While the GoFundMe page that Ms. Howland created called “Help Me Continue Eleanor Sonsini’s Mission” has not quite reached the halfway point to its upgraded $100,000 fundraising goal, the community support appears to be steadily continuing. A quick survey of the donations list as of Thursday afternoon shows hundreds of donors, many chipping in what they can at $10 or $25 apiece while a generous handful have pledged hundreds or even $1,000 each. Meanwhile, several Berkshire businesses — including a pet treats baker in North Adams, a coffee shop in Pittsfield and a farm in Lanesborough — have committed to fundraising for Ms. Howland’s cause.
This hundreds-strong (and growing) contingency of folks who have put their money where their values are clearly believe in the spirit in which the Sonsini shelter was founded by volunteers in 2005. And they believe in Ms. Howland, too. If there’s to be hope for the shelter’s future, everyone involved must be serious about confronting the sustainability challenges that led to this crossroads. When Pittsfield ended its contract for municipal shelter services with Sonsini, the organization had to find a new space. That led to what was intended as a temporary move to a former garage on Crane Avenue, but the disruption of COVID and the collapse of a 2022 plan for a new location in Lenox put the shelter on its heels.
The state of the current location plus a post-pandemic downturn in donations contributed to what Sonsini board members called a “perfect storm” that resulted in their decision to close the shelter.
Ms. Howland and her supporters have their work cut out for them. The sustainability issues will continue past the surge of well-earned good will that came with this last-ditch effort to save the shelter, and on top of finding a more suitable location and shoring up financial support there is the matter of establishing what will be a new a nonprofit organization, even if it retains the Sonsini name (which we would recommend, for the continuity of name recognition and the tradition of the shelter’s origins). Ms. Howland has shown exceptional initiative thus far. Going forward, we’d recommend the same tenets that we would to any community nonprofit:
Get good at grant-writing (or find someone who is).
Move forward transparently to demonstrate to your backers where their support is going and why it should be sustained.
Wherever possible, look for force-boosting collaborative opportunities. This is a must for a region with a high nonprofit-to-population propotion. It would be great if a “new” Sonsini could rise from the ashes, but if establishing a new shelter entity proves unrealistic or unsustainable, another way forward might be to put the resources and will raised in this effort toward partnering with another regional shelter and convincing them of the community support for adopting Sonsini’s “no-kill” policy so that the shelter’s spirit and philosophy can survive.
And to those who have show their generosity so far, it will have to be sustained. A big but short burst that fades out in the long term won’t be enough for an organization whose life-saving work depends on functional funding continuing apace even after this hopeful story fades from the headlines.
Still, the Sonsini board’s offer to provide the shelter’s equipment and assets would be a critical leg up in an uphill battle. Whatever the outcome, it is always inspiring to see a young person put their sweat equity and their whole heart behind something they truly believe in — in this case, the often thankless, sometimes heartbreaking work of advocating for creatures who cannot advocate for themselves. It’s similarly encouraging to see a community rally behind a 22-year-old shelter manager’s fight to maintain compassion and care for the county’s most vulnerable animals.
As Sonsini has found in recent years, that’s easier said than done, and sometimes it is the shelter that needs saving. We join countless voices across the county in wishing Ms. Howland the best of luck in her admirable efforts to keep alive the spirit and mission of the Sonsini Animal Shelter.