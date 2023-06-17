Our Opinion: When hate comes to school, our community reaction matters

A teacher at Nessacus Regional Middle School won't step foot in a classroom again. His experience with antisemitism has him looking to leave the region A teacher at Nessacus Regional Middle School is leaving the education field. He claims his time at the school dealing with antisemitic harassment made it impossible for him to continue.

Perhaps it is easy for some of us living in the Berkshires to think that our home in the ostensibly progressive bastion of Western Massachusetts is immune to the most painful and direct forms of alarmingly ascendant hate. Some of our neighbors’ experiences prove that assumption wrong, as recently demonstrated at Nessacus Regional Middle School in Dalton.

A Jewish teacher told The Eagle he resigned after facing vile antisemitic remarks and harassment at the school — from a 12-year-old. Morrison Robblee, who taught social studies, said the sixth-grader insulted his faith and heritage by making jokes about the Holocaust and Nazi Germany during class. He also said the student mocked his kippah (a cap worn by some observant Jews) when he wore it to school during Passover, and when the student was written up and served with detention he delivered an “apology letter” to the teacher that included the heading “Sorry, Jew” and featured drawings of Hitler standing over a dead Jewish person.

Even after the student was suspended and removed from Mr. Robblee’s class, the teacher says the harassment continued in school hallways and via email. (The Dalton Police Department have since filed a harassment charge against the student, whom The Eagle is not identifying because he is a minor.)

Kids can be cruel, but this cruelty cutting to the core of an educator’s identity is beyond the pale. This incident certainly warrants discipline, but it also begs a chilling question: How does a 12-year-old’s mind become mired in such vile attitudes and disregard for others? We are in no position to opine about the child’s home life, browsing habits or other factors that might play a part, but we can say it’s concerning to hear of a young person in our community who is so hateful beyond his years.

“I am not bothered by the ignorant comments of a child,” Mr. Robblee wrote in a statement to the Central Berkshire Regional School District. “I am bothered that, without proper intervention, this hate will continue to fester.”

We, too, worry what comes from such hate festering even in young minds and classrooms. If we want to call ourselves a welcoming community and a just society, it’s a worry for us all — though the consequences fall disproportionately on some of our neighbors. How will we react to such bigotry, address its social and historical roots, and steel ourselves against its thorned branches?

The headlines about the Nessacus incident broke less than a week after another school controversy in Lee. While the incidents perhaps seem similar at first glance, the facts of each case contrast considerably — although we believe comparing them offers insight. A Lee Elementary art class assignment prompted students to imagine the perspective of a child growing up in Nazi Germany by drawing on a paper butterfly — depicting a normal, Nazi-free life on one wing and on the other what they thought life would have been like for a child under Nazi rule. On the latter side, some students drew a swastika. Afterward, the art displayed in a school hallway was concerning enough to a Jewish teacher that he threatened to quit.

On one hand, clear-cut incidents of intentional bigotry like the one at Nessacus — which have no place in schools or anywhere — are an understandable reason why some folks might have their defenses up against the harmful intrusion of hate and its associated symbols into their lives. On the other hand, intentionality should matter. Unlike the Nessacus incident, in which a student spewed hatred at his teacher, Lee Elementary art students put themselves in the shoes of those oppressed by a monstrous regime — which led to some art that reflected a harsh reality of not so long ago with symbols that would be expected in history textbooks.

Antisemitic incidents rose to record levels in Massachusetts last year. Three were reported in the Berkshires “The woman pulling out of the space they were waiting for started spewing antisemitic insults at them with no provocation and no indication that they were Jewish, which it turns out they were."

And if the incident at Nessacus and a statewide increase in antisemitic incidents is any indication, these harsh historical legacies and their residual effects with which students grappled in this assignment are not neatly relegated to the past, wish as we might. We think most reasonable people would agree it would be irresponsible not to grapple with our history’s darker elements, like the Holocaust and chattel slavery, in history class. (Though some culture warriors prefer whitewashing that curriculum.) If we care about the import and impact of art classes, are they not appropriate venues for grappling with those legacies as well?

Some may argue that elementary school is a tad young for such an assignment like the one that rattled a Lee teacher, or that such a project should be displayed or contextualized in a manner other than simply hanging them in the hallway — reasonable critiques, to be sure. Yet the incident at Nessacus tells us that antisemitism is unfortunately alive and digging its claws even into children no older than 12. It is sad that we still have to ask how to address such corrosive bigotry, especially in people so young. But perhaps an assignment like the one in Lee asking young people to empathize with the victims of that evil is not the worst thing we could be doing — even if it puts a mirror to real history in a way that is discomfiting.

We need to be able to hold two truths at once: 1. Not everything that violates our sensitivities is itself a pressing social problem, but 2. intentional bigotry and harmful prejudice are still very real problems that wound our neighbors and scar our community’s soul. If we care about either of those principles, we must care about both. It matters how we calibrate our individual and collective sensitivities because it matters how our schools and our communities respond to intentionally hateful incidents like the one that played out at Nessacus, which not only drove a teacher from his job but suggested to one of our Berkshire neighbors that he’s less welcome here for who he is. Is that who we are? If not, then what are we going to do about it?

When hate darkens the doorways of our schools, we can’t look away. We owe it to our unfairly maligned neighbors and the very fabric of our community to not just push back against it but ask how we might effectively identify and neutralize its roots. Perhaps we can start by drowning out the strains of bigotry and division with the echoes of love and justice by telling a middle school teacher in Dalton and an elementary school teacher in Lee — and everyone who contributes a thread to the fabric of our Berkshire community — that they belong, and their value is greater than the hate mustered by some sad souls.