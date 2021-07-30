Pittsfield has important decisions ahead for how it will spend $32.4 million in federal stimulus arriving as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. This is a one-time windfall, and Pittsfield will have to think carefully about best uses for the funds in plotting the path toward recovery.

Fortunately, Mayor Linda Tyer appears to be taking this task seriously. When the first installment of the relief funds hit city coffers, she announced plans for an advisory council that will comprise community stakeholders from business and nonprofit leaders to local officials and activists.

While the spending will ultimately be up to municipal leaders, the conversation should include as much of the community as possible. For this reason, we were happy to let this space do what it does best as a conduit for the ideas of readers and residents — and we’re even happier that you took the time to engage with our prompt and generate some forward momentum on this critical decision-making process.

We asked, you responded: What should Pittsfield do with American Rescue Plan Act funds? Readers share their thoughts on how Pittsfield can best use federal stimulus infusion.

We asked and you responded. Now, keep this conversation going — whether it’s with your neighbors, your elected officials or here on our Opinion pages. According to the mayor’s office, none of the ARPA money has been touched yet, and the deadline for using the money is not until 2026. That means the city has plenty of time to make a thoughtful and reasoned spending plan. This is not just a chance to recover from the crushing effects of the COVID pandemic, but a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build back stronger than before.

Yes, this is a finite amount of money and the spending options aren’t unlimited, but Pittsfield has a bit of room to dream here. Thank you for lending your voices in the effort to turn those dreams into a reality that benefits our entire community.