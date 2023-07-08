Our Opinion: On affordable housing availability, Woodrush Commons is a good step — and a reminder of the need for bigger strides

Berkshire County’s housing crunch continues to tighten its grip around low-to-moderate-income folks seeking affordable living options to move or stay here.

Great Barrington’s newly minted affordable housing project offers a chance to celebrate a small step in the right direction as well as some lessons on how and why we must take bigger strides if we want to put a serious dent in this problem.

Last week, a ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the grand opening of Windrush Commons. The residential complex off South Main Street has 49 units, including 10 reserved for families who find themselves without a place to live or who are about to lose one, spread out over two acres with a central green common. Great Barrington has been a South County regional leader in beefing up its affordable housing stock, and putting 49 affordable units on the map in such a big, beautiful way is an achievement for which the town and Community Development Corp of South Berkshire should be lauded.

Windrush attracted more than 300 applicants — or more than six times its total units — before construction was even complete. The bright side is that this shows considerable enthusiasm among working- and middle-class families to move to or sustainably stay in a region rightly concerned with population loss. On the other hand, the fact that Windrush’s waiting list currently is three times its capacity underscores the scope of the region’s affordable housing needs and the necessity to quickly and efficiently scale up righteous efforts like this one if we want to put a dent in the commonwealth’s housing crisis.

It’s worth doing the math here to see what that scaling-up might look like. Windrush Commons was a $19 million project, and while putting 49 more affordable units on the market is nothing to balk at, this comes out to around $390,000 per unit — considerably higher than the median price for a single-family home in Berkshire County, according to the Warren Group. Ironically, if there weren’t such a crunch on the county’s housing stock, at that price per unit you could buy each unit’s tenant a new home well above the area median price.

We’re not critiquing the spirit of projects like Windrush Commons. We’re saying its long waitlist highlights the importance of its main mission of boosting affordable housing stock, which at scale will necessarily require making such projects less economically onerous. And tackling that issue will mean folks getting behind not just simple sloganeering but real policy shifts that could be as uncomfortable as they are necessary.

Those on the right side of the aisle will dislike hearing that serious public investment — yes, that means spending and taxes — is needed to meet this issue where the housing market has failed low- and even moderate-income Bay Staters. Meanwhile, those on the left side of the aisle will be discomfited by the fact that taking a smart scalpel to the state building code and other regulations is the simplest way to make affordable housing projects and market-rate homebuilding alike cheaper and easier.

And then there is the bipartisan not-in-my-backyard sentiment that too often pervades the communities where working families have the fewest affordable housing options. Credit to Great Barrington officials for pursuing a smart zoning change to make the parcel on which Windrush Commons sits newly eligible for housing, but such municipal efforts to boost housing creation can face bitter local opposition from those who chafe at any change, even the sensible kind. The pro-housing side can’t just be ambiently in favor of more units; it must be as organized as the opposition it will often face.

If anything could compel the requisite shift in policy and attitudes necessary to more efficiently scale up the commendable mission of affordable housing projects like Windrush Commons, perhaps it’s a compassionate look at those holding out hope on the waiting list. Take Marguerita Millar, for example. She lives with her daughter’s family in a home they own near Windrush, but she is looking for a place of her own close to where her daughter and 3-year-old granddaughter live. The whole family recently moved from Brockton to the Berkshires looking for a better place to live, some green landscape and space for a garden.

We hope that our fellow advocates for the long-term health of Berkshire County recognize that, amid continued population exodus, this is what we need: families attracted to the Berkshires who want to live and work here. Among regional housing advocates and business leaders alike, we often hear some version of the mantra: If you build the housing, the families and the workforce will come. While this is perhaps overly simplistic, Windrush’s quickly filled 49 units and lengthy waitlist offers evidence that, indeed, those families are willing to come. Will we build it?