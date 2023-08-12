Our Opinion: Windsor ratepayers squeezed at the intersection of slow bureaucracy and state secrecy

More times than we wish we’d have to, we have used this space to highlight Massachusetts’ needless official opacity and the troubling tendency for state leaders to overlook smaller, more rural communities. Right now, a Northern Berkshire town’s ratepayers are pinched at the intersection of those two factors.
More than a year ago, Windsor applied for a municipal aggregation plan — essentially a buyer’s club program that allows electricity customers to band together as a single entity and negotiate for lower rates. About 80 percent of participating municipalities see savings, including Pittsfield, where residents and businesses have collectively saved millions since the city approved its aggregation plan in 2018. Unfortunately for Windsor residents, they’re facing another summer of high rates without any mitigation from the aggregation plan as the state appears to be dragging its heels on the town’s application.
Windsor approved its municipal aggregation plan at town meeting in June 2021, and Colonial Power Group submitted the plan to the Department of Public Utilities in March 2022. A first round of clarifying questions from a DPU hearing officer did not come until this past March, a year later. Colonial Power Group responded within a month. It then took until July 20 for the hearing officer to get back to Windsor with another round of questions with an Aug. 3 deadline for answers.
It’s too bad the DPU does not set such tight deadlines for itself, as Windsor town leaders are left feeling like the process has stalled with no indication why as their constituents face spikes in their electricity bills this summer. Even the town’s representative on Beacon Hill, state Rep. John Barrett III, can’t get any straight answers from the DPU. “Nobody knows what they’re doing. You cannot find out,” he told The Eagle this week. “I’m a legislator. We call over there and we can’t get information.”
Last week, 45 state lawmakers signed on to a letter by Rep. Barrett calling for more transparency from the DPU Commission. It’s not the first time this year that he’s called on the state department to do better by Bay State ratepayers and the municipal leaders trying to help them. Rep. Barrett in January filed legislation (H.3674) that would set a 90-day window for the DPU to decide on approving municipal aggregation plans. Three months would be much more reasonable than making local officials and ratepayers in towns like Windsor sit on their hands for a year and half after submitting an aggregation plan. If that rule were in place when the town first submitted in March 2022, it might have blunted the spike in power bills Windsor ratepayers now face.
Beyond the need to be more responsive, we also agree with Rep. Barrett’s call for more transparency within state agencies like the DPU. So does state Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, who called on the DPU to overhaul the way it conducts business in a report her office released in May. One of the report’s key recommendations is to amend the state’s open meeting law to require quasi-judicial agencies — e.g., the DPU Commission and the Energy Facilities Siting Board — to proceed on adjudicatory issues in the public light of open meetings.
Some sunlight could be a cure for the unexplained and unacceptable delays facing Windsor and other communities that have submitted municipal aggregation plans. We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Massachusetts has serious state secrecy problems, which can and should be alleviated by broadening Open Meeting Law and public records laws so that they actually apply to all state entities. It ought to be unconscionable that the commonwealth that served as the cradle of American democracy is the only state in the union where all three branches of government — the Legislature, the governor’s office and the state judiciary — all claim blanket exemption from the disinfecting sunlight of public disclosure and citizen scrutiny.
Making the DPU a bit more transparent would be a small but meaningful step in the right direction, and we join our voices with those of Rep. Barrett, AG Campbell and the people of Windsor to call for it. Of the challenges Massachusetts faces, Windsor is getting the brunt of three big ones at once: an affordability crisis for average households; needless procedural opacity; and state officials constantly overlooking the commonwealth’s smaller, rural, western towns. It shouldn’t be that hard to make progress on those challenges in this instance in a way that improves the lives of a Northern Berkshire town’s residents.