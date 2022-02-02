The Winter Olympics are upon us, plagued by a relentless pandemic and hosted by a country whose horrific human rights record casts a pall over the proceedings. Still, the Winter Games resonate in the Berkshires, where the links to the competition make it personal.

Mikaela Shiffrin, the world’s preeminent female skier, is the best example of this link today. Shiffrin’s mother, Eileen, a skier herself and an adviser and traveling companion for her daughter, is a native of Lanesborough. A two-time Olympic gold medalist, three-time World Cup champion and the winningest World Cup slalom skier of all time, Shiffrin will be looking to add to her trophy case in Beijing by competing in all five individual alpine events.

Also in Beijing is Pittsfield native Chris Mazdzer, a silver medalist in the luge in 2018 competing in his fourth Olympiad. Matt Whitcomb, a graduate of Wahconah Regional High School, coaches the U.S. Nordic ski team.

They continue a tradition built by cross-country skier Pat Weaver, of Lenox, a two-time Olympian; Heidi Voelker, of Pittsfield, a three-time Olympian in alpine skiing; and Krista Schmidinger, of Lee, who competed in two Olympics as an alpine skier. (Her twin sister Kim was a member of the 1992 Olympic team but couldn’t compete because of injuries.)

Pittsfield’s Terry Holland, a skeleton sledder on the international circuit who was instrumental in his sport being accepted as an Olympic event in 2002, went on to coach the two-member New Zealand skeleton squad in the Olympics and Australia’s women’s Olympic team. Orvie Garrett, of Mount Washington, who followed Holland into the sport, became the coach of the U.S. skeleton team in 2006.

Like the Summer Games postponed in 2020 and held in 2021, the Winter Games will be radically transformed by a persistent global pandemic. Spectators will be few, with marquee events like figure skating conducted largely before empty seats.

The presence of the Olympics has spotlighted some of China’s abuses. It has brought renewed focus on the treatment of Dr. Gulshan Abbas, a Uyghur-American activist who vanished in 2018 shortly after criticizing China for its treatment of Uyghur Muslims at an event in Washington, D.C. It was revealed two years ago that she was being held in a Chinese prison. Meanwhile, a question raised during the recently completed Australian Open is still unanswered: “Where is Peng Shuai?” The tennis star’s absence from the high-profile tournament comes as the Chinese government continues its authoritarian clamp-down on her. In November, Ms. Peng alleged that a high-ranking Chinese politico sexually assaulted her. Her original essay containing the accusation and online discussion of it were quickly censored in China, and the Chinese government has since sharply limited contact to the outside world for the athlete who represented China in three Summer Olympics.

Calls for a boycott of the Winter Olympics for this and other incidents have gained little traction beyond a diplomatic boycott by the U.S. which won’t bother the Chinese government. This apathy may be a holdover from the futile boycott of the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow, which only punished American athletes. The U.S. was protesting the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan, a country the U.S. invaded following Sept. 11, 2001, and was mired in for two decades before last year’s botched withdrawal.

As the Olympics approached, American athletes were being warned not to engage in any human rights protests that might cause them to be detained by the authorities. Not exactly a kumbaya moment in Olympic history.

Nonetheless, there is still reason to believe that the Winter Olympics will be enjoyed by Americans ensconced in their living room watching hours of coverage by NBC and its affiliates. The Winter Games can be thrilling and beautiful to behold.

So is it possible that these Games will meet the Olympic ideal of distracting the world from its many problems? That is a lot to ask in 2022, but there may be premier skiers, sledders, skaters and snowboarders from the U.S. and other nations poised to do just that. And for Berkshire residents, there is the hope that those with county connections will shine on the world stage.