With federal approval in hand for the Vineyard Wind project, Massachusetts is poised to be a national leader on the critical path to bringing more green power to America’s energy picture.
The project, slated for a spot 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, would be the first utility-scale offshore wind project in U.S. waters and produce an estimated 800 megawatts of clean energy — enough to power 400,000 Bay State homes.
This is an important step forward for some recently established statewide and national benchmarks. Earlier this year, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a landmark climate bill into law that committed Massachusetts to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and specifically authorized a push for offshore wind power to help the commonwealth toward that target. And during an international climate summit, President Joe Biden pledged that by 2030 the U.S. will reduce fossil fuel emissions by 50 to 52 percent of 2005 levels, which would entail cutting current carbon emissions by about 1.5 billion metric tons in the interim. Wind energy is also an important piece of the Biden administration’s plan, which aims for 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy projects installed by 2030.
President Biden has pitched his ambitious renewable energy infrastructure plan as a transformative vision that would not only update the nation’s power grid and meaningfully combat climate change but also put Americans to work with good-paying jobs — about 80,000 through offshore wind projects alone, the administration hopes. Vineyard Wind would be a good start, as it’s projected to generate not just 800 megawatts of renewable energy for the commonwealth but also around 3,600 jobs for the region.
Prospects for offshore wind power in Massachusetts have come a long way since regional opposition scuttled the Cape Wind project more than a decade ago. Vineyard Wind, in comparison, is set to generate much more power and is sited considerably farther from the nearest land. Indeed, an offshore wind project like this precludes many wind energy skeptics’ primary argument — these turbines would certainly be nowhere close to anyone’s backyard.
Still, there is some opposition to the project. The federal approval drew condemnation from commercial fishers; one industry coalition said the project risks harming the area marine ecosystem and commercial fisheries. To be sure, officials should monitor the ecological impact of any large-scale energy project — though this should of course be weighed against the dire consequences of a climate crisis that demands a transformation of our energy infrastructure. There’s also not much solid evidence from areas where offshore wind is more prevalent that marine wildlife and fishing industries would be significantly affected at all. In fact, there’s some anecdotal evidence from Rhode Island’s Block Island wind farm that it might bolster certain species and improve fishing prospects in the area by acting as an artificial reef.
The United Kingdom’s installed capacity of offshore wind turbines is more then 10,000 megawatts. Germany’s is more than 7,000 megawatts. The U.S., which boasts far larger coastlines, should be taking full advantage of this opportunity to harness an abundant source of clean energy to help meet an ambitious but necessary emission-reduction plan goal over the coming decades.
Hopefully, this project’s approval means there’s something in the air for similar offshore wind proposals in Massachusetts and beyond. Mayflower Wind, another 800-megawatt endeavor, is eyeing its own spot in the Atlantic off Massachusetts. And last week, the Baker administration launched a third request for offshore wind proposals, this time for up to 1,600 megawatts of power. All of this momentum will hopefully mean a boost for the commonwealth’s economy, as well. Both Vineyard Wind and Mayflower Wind are eyeing New Bedford as the staging base for their buildouts. The city’s marine commerce terminal is the first port in North America specifically built to support installation of offshore wind components. That means decent American jobs right here in Massachusetts — and perhaps even more if the Biden administration’s wind efforts spur more projects along the Eastern seaboard.
The combined projected capacities of Vineyard Wind, Mayflower Wind and the Baker administration’s 1,600-megawatt request for proposal would mean that Massachusetts could fulfill 10 percent of the nationwide 2030 benchmark for 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy. If that means a bigger slice of the anticipated 80,000 jobs landing in the Bay State, then all the better for both the commonwealth’s coffers and its own renewable energy goals. It would certainly be fitting, as Massachusetts has always been a national leader in climate awareness and green efforts — and it seems the wind is still blowing that way.