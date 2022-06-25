Our Opinion: Worrisome, clear-eyed steps into a post-Roe America

While a leaked draft decision meant we all saw it coming, it is a still a shock. How could it not be when the highest court in the land discards half a century of federally protected reproductive rights?
In its decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court has directly and completely overturned both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. That means long-standing precedents that prevented states from banning abortion before the point of fetal viability are now gone.
While right-wing groups will laud this reactionary decision as a victory delivered to their base, it contradicts the values of a large majority of Americans. U.S. polling consistently shows broad support for a woman’s right to choose and similar opposition to overturning Roe specifically. The Supreme Court’s ideologically driven conservative majority, however, cares not for the will of the people. Nor do they care that they are stripping a basic right to bodily autonomy from women across the country.
Massachusetts is fortunate to have a Legislature that has preemptively moved to secure the right to abortion access in the commonwealth. We hope that legislative effort is finalized soon. Meanwhile, our Republican Gov. Charlie Baker announced immediately after the Supreme Court’s ruling that he had signed an executive order protecting access to reproductive health care and defending Massachusetts providers from draconian laws that might target them from other states. This offers a modicum of hope that there is room for a bipartisan bulwark against a regressive assault on abortion rights granted momentum and legitimacy by the Supreme Court.
Not every state is Massachusetts, though, and many women in red states face a far grimmer future without the benefit of these protections. Of the states that are likely to restrict or outright ban abortion in this decision’s wake, more than a dozen have “trigger laws” on the books to quickly implement these policies after Roe’s fall. Among those state laws, at least eight do not even carve out exceptions for rape or incest. When Texas’ trigger law immediately goes into effect in 30 days, for instance, 29 million Americans will be living in a state where it will be a felony to provide an abortion to a woman forced into pregnancy by her rapist. Such barbaric policy, it should be noted, is opposed by a supermajority of Americans of any party affiliation including Republicans, according to polls.
To those understandably overwhelmed by this watershed decision that threatens to drown what millions of Americans perceive as a fundamental right, heed the political implications. Elections and organizing matter. Half of the majority on this 6-3 decision consisted of former President Donald Trump’s three Supreme Court appointees — all of whom of course misled the country during their confirmation hearings by signaling the stance that Roe was settled law. Shrewd right-wing legal groups like the Federalist Society and a small but vocal socially conservative minority comprising well-organized, largely religious coalitions have realized a durable victory in their collaborative capture of the judiciary: An activist conservative majority on what should be a high court held above politics is able to exert its regressive will on the entire nation.
Those who would prefer to see Americans’ rights, reproductive or otherwise, protected instead of eroded should take a page out of this playbook. Get organized. Identify and support pro-choice candidates and measures at all levels. This goes especially for those in areas where tight restrictions are likely to be on the table soon, since this decision puts the question of abortion access to state legislatures.
Further, challenge those who champion this decision as a victory for the so-called “pro-life” cause to live up to what that should morally entail. As the issue is debated in statehouses across the country, make it clear to lawmakers and voters alike that iron-fisted abortion strictures often don’t result in fewer total abortions but spur more dangerous illicit procedures and more suffering for desperate people. Conversely, stress that many of our first-world peer nations have lower abortion rates than America’s, achieved not by crushing a woman’s right to choose but by actually being “pro-life” as a matter of positive policy: universal maternal and pediatric health care; improved access to birth control and family planning; stronger social safety nets.
There is no way around how shocking this decision will prove to an already beleaguered and divided nation. The only way to find the silver lining in this dark cloud is if it shocks us enough to get organized and engaged.