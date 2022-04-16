Twenty-two thousand souls. Since the turn of the millennium in Massachusetts, that staggering number represents the cost in human life stemming from fatal overdoses related to opioids alone. We can’t undo this needless suffering that has torn families and communities across the commonwealth, but can we take the steps and make the investments that might significantly reduce the damage and hopefully help us get a foothold to overcome this national addiction crisis? If we are thoughtful and bold in targeting the funds awarded to Massachusetts through a recent landmark settlement, then we might have a chance at meeting this life-saving mission.
Massachusetts is one of more than a dozen states that reached an agreement with powerful pharma industry figures who have systematically betrayed their mission to help people heal by wantonly pumping out opiate painkillers while misleading doctors and patients alike about their severely addictive qualities. This has no doubt contributed to an alarming spike in overdose deaths related to opioids across the country that has hit our region particularly hard. Massachusetts’ share of the settlement is just over half a billion dollars. While the default split in the settlement is 15 percent for local governments, Massachusetts will distribute a larger fraction to its towns and cities: 40 percent, or more than $210 million divided between all the state’s municipalities based not just on population but prevalence of opioid use disorder, overdose deaths and opioid shipments. The other 60 percent, about $310 million, will go to the state government for commonwealth-wide investments toward curbing addiction and overdoses. Opting to dole out a larger share to cities and towns is a wise move. Especially in areas like ours that often feel overlooked by Beacon Hill, more regional autonomy for the application of these funds is a good thing; each community knows best how this crisis manifests in their neighborhoods and what might help the most on the ground.
Two things can be true at once about this $525 million chunk of cash. First, even this sizable sum is not nearly enough to put up the fight necessary to meet an addiction crisis and its myriad root causes, and it is almost certainly a severe under-accounting of a pathologically profit-driven pharmaceutical industry’s culpability in spreading this pain to nearly every corner of our society. Second, this is indeed a sizable sum that, if spent wisely, could augment desperately needed harm-reduction efforts, reduce barriers to treatment for too many people facing them, and perhaps even lay the groundwork for a longer-term battle plan in the fight against this brutal opioid scourge.
When The Eagle spoke with various regional leaders about what to do with the funds heading for Berkshire municipal coffers, many said they’re still in the early planning stages. “We need to spend some time understanding what we can spend the money on and building a plan for how to manage it,” said Mayor Linda Tyer about the $2.4 million Pittsfield is projected to receive from the settlement. North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey struck a similarly explorative tone about her city’s potential plans for the estimated $720,000 it’s expecting. This thoughtful approach is a welcome one, and we’re glad to see officials carefully and proactively weighing where is best to apply these funds that will arrive in installments over 16 years. This will be a considerable injection of funds to take advantage of, but they aren’t a renewable stream, so great care is needed to ensure they’re spent in the right places.
Still, others raise worthy ideas that have been floated before but were often lacking necessary resources. Lee is looking to put its $319,000 share toward a new co-responder program where social workers would accompany police officers, according to Town Administrator Christopher Brittain. Gary Pratt, program director of Rural Recovery Resources in Great Barrington, ticks off the resources that the Berkshires disproportionately lack advocates constantly push for: peer recovery support centers, detox beds, halfway houses. Stephen Murray, a Northern Berkshire EMS paramedic and community implementation specialist at Boston Medical Center, wants to see investments in not just treatment and prevention but harm-reduction efforts as well, like needle exchanges and emergency shelters for those who need help even if they’re still in the throes of intoxication.
We should have a “yes, and” approach to exploring where this money could go. There are myriad ways we can and must directly engage the problem of addiction: vast expansion of accessible addiction treatment and defraying the cost for towns to equip first-responders with naloxone, to name a couple that immediately come to mind. We should also consider root causes and preventive measures. Investing in youth community resources and education can be the difference in whether vulnerable kids slip through the all-too-big cracks of our society. Beyond addiction, the state of mental health treatment is severely lacking across the country, but particularly in rural regions like ours. We have previously stressed the need to shore up behavioral health care access, particularly for children, in the Berkshires. That can be critical in assessing or preventing substance abuse disorder, especially among those who sadly turn to self-medicating when underserved by the system. Many smaller Berkshire towns are getting a pretty small slice of this pie, but a regional approach between some or all of the county’s municipalities, like the hub model being explored to combat homelessness, could get the region more bang for its buck and see that the entire Berkshire community sees some positive effects.
We certainly don’t have all the answers here, which is why we want a robust and multidimensional conversation about where these settlement funds can be targeted at the state and local level. The more stakeholders in the discussion, the better: social workers, officials, addiction specialists, police departments, advocates, educators, people in recovery, people seeking recovery who know more than anyone what that struggle is like. We need wise and efficient spending plans that still think outside the box as to what can do the most good. That can be a tough line to walk, but it’s one that we must if we are going to put this money where it’s most needed.
In determining those best applications, inevitable debates will creep up. Some still regressively consider addiction to be primarily a personal moral failing; should we really spend so much collectively to alleviate it? Some will argue critical harm-reduction efforts “encourage” drug use; should we still pursue those efforts to save lives? Some will be all in on doing more to fight addiction, but won’t want to see it in their backyard; why should I want an addiction treatment center on my Main Street or needle exchanges and Narcan provisions in my neighborhood? This massive settlement will not in itself fully defeat the opioid crisis, but it should in fact settle something. People in the throes of addiction should not be shunned and marginalized as agents of harm. They are the ones who have been harmed — by overzealous pharmaceutical pill-pushers, a misguided war on drugs, a lacking mental health care infrastructure, their own personal histories of trauma and often a combination of all of these things. They are our neighbors, our family members. Far too often, they are casualties to a crisis of unimaginable but frequently preventable suffering. And they need our help.
Will we have the moral fortitude and financial wisdom to put key investments where they need to go? We certainly hope so, and we hope Massachusetts’ share of this settlement can be a strong springboard.