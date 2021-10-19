It takes a lot of strength to turn one’s own experience with unimaginable pain and trauma into support for others. But what the Spinal Cord Injury Support Group of Berkshire County has in spades is strength — as well as honesty, humor, patience, compassion and community. The group’s members hail from all over the county, but at its core it facilitates neighbors helping neighbors get through and have hope in the face of hardship that can only really be fully understood by their support group peers.
“You either grow or you stagnate,” said Giovanni Lynch, of Pittsfield, who helps Naomi Clark, of Ashfield, lead the group. “I’m not going to stagnate.” For Mr. Lynch, that growth helped along by the group was not only critical but multidimensional — a new outlook on life, getting sober, exercising with his hand-operated bike every day. And now, like his peers, he in turn helps others to not stagnate but grow despite their tribulation in common. We could all learn a lesson in being there for our neighbors when they need it most from this courageous community.