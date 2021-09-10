I was at the Mount Carmel Parish Center, helping to set up for an after-funeral reception, when a woman rushed in asking if we had a TV. I thought that was a silly request, but sent her over to the rectory. Then the news came about the attack.
Terrifying and unbelievable as it was, the next few days were spent glued to the television in sadness. My daughter-in-law was expecting our fifth grandchild at the time, and we took the kids and went up to Park Square, where David Grover tried to soothe us with his songs and bring normalcy to our day.
The attack became personal when we learned that friends had lost their son, Michael, in a tower strike. Added to the anguish that was spread out in front of us, it was almost too much to bear.
In the past 20 years, my thoughts have gone back to all those who suffered a loss. Our friends made it positive for many young men and women by establishing a scholarship in their son's name and following closely the progress made by all of them.
In these present years, our church, St. Joseph, has tried to bring us all closer together and accentuate our similarities and celebrate our differences by having a Festival of Sharing Roots, held every year close to the 9/11 date. Many ethnic groups are represented, and food, laughter and respect are shared by all of us.
If we could only spread this out throughout all the nations and bring a caring relationship between all the families who are united in love with their children and their countries, we could put an end to the discord that hurts all of us today. Small steps, huge results.
— Elaine J. LaPierre, Pittsfield
