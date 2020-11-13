Chafing under the ever-tightening grip of China, Hong Kong’s remaining pro-democracy lawmakers have all just called it quits, abandoning the legislature that was once the chief battleground in the city’s push for elected self-governance.
It’s not just a sad day in the long struggle for democracy in the former British colony. It effectively marks the end of the “one-country, two systems” policy under which Hong Kong’s return to China was negotiated between London and Beijing.
The 19 pro-democracy legislators who quit did so after four of their colleagues were turfed out of the 70-seat body under a new national security law that, among other things, bans anyone from sitting in the Hong Kong legislature if China deems them insufficiently patriotic. This poses a direct challenge to the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden.
As this was being written, Beijing warned them all not to seek help from any foreign government.
The new national security law is a blunt instrument being used to bludgeon the democracy movement and the last vestiges of a free press. This battering is tearing away any fig leaf of autonomy and violates the Joint Declaration, the treaty between China and Great Britain meant to guarantee the basic rights of the Hong Kong people but which China says is no longer valid.
How Biden responds to events in Hong Kong is intertwined with his policy toward Taiwan — as yet unknown — and to wider security issues in Southeast Asia. Biden needs to show that he comprehends these implications by addressing the Hong Kong issue directly and as a priority. He must be clear, firm and unambiguous.
Biden is already viewed by many pro-democracy activists in both Hong Kong and Taiwan as an establishment figure who will not stand up for them against Beijing. There is a high level of distrust and no small amount of scorn.
Outgoing President Donald Trump, on the other hand, has strong support for his stance toward China, which is perceived as having gained in toughness during his tenure. This feeling is not unique to the more militant proponents of democracy in Hong Kong and Taiwan, it is also shared among anti-communist segments of the Asian-American population. That makes Hong Kong a domestic issue as well.
The Hong Kong legislators’ decision to resign leaves the remaining pro-Beijing lawmakers free to rubber-stamp the government’s policies, unburdened by parliamentary inconveniences like filibusters, criticism, “no” votes and the occasional need to physically eject pro-democracy colleagues from the chamber.
Local government officials will now be liberated from the embarrassment of having to answer difficult questions, endure personal criticism or face accusations of incompetence.
The legislature will diminish in newsworthiness and importance. How much interest can be sustained in one-sided arguments? Oh, there will be occasional debates on livelihood issues, where there may be differences in emphasis. But that’s something that Hong Kong’s highly unpopular Chief Executive Carrie Lam and her senior officials — many of them, like her, British trained — can deal with. The rule from now on will be “consensus, yes, confrontation, no.”
Beneath this saga lies a deep sadness, even bereavement, for what once was and for what could have been.
The bloody military crackdown at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989, sent a tsunami of fear, anger and worry washing over Hong Kong. Even the city’s pro-China population was deeply affected. A China-funded newspaper ran a blank front page. Leading staff members at pro-communist papers resigned. A million people marched in protest (twice) and leading pro-Beijing figures not only took part, they even joined the organizing committee.
The city’s population, then 5 million-plus, was on the verge of panic and flight. Something had to be done, urgently, or the carefully negotiated Sino-British agreement on Hong Kong’s return to China would be a dead deal.
The then colonial governor, Sir David Wilson, was not a democrat by nature or training. He was a so-called mandarin, a fluent Chinese speaker trained in the ways of Britain’s Foreign Office. But as an administrator he had to implement his government’s policy and the immediate need was to calm the city’s emotions, reassure a nervous stock market, stem any exodus and save the deal that would return Hong Kong to a motherland that had just massacred hundreds and perhaps thousands of people in the heart of its capital.
Sir David (now Lord Wilson) was given room to hasten Hong Kong’s ability to govern itself leading up to the handover and he decided that the first tranche of directly elected legislators would number 18 (out of 60 seats, as it was then) and the election would be in 1991.
The campaign was enthusiastic and pro-democracy candidates all but swept the field. It was the first taste of a democracy that the city was promised. In subsequent years pro-democracy groups grew and pro-Beijing parties took part. In fact, by the time of the handover the largest political party was the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment of Hong Kong, a pro-China group.
After the handover a directly elected legislature was taken off the menu. Today, any prospect of full democracy has been snuffed. Only pro-government members remain seated in the chamber. The dominant party is now headquartered in Beijing.