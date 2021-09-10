It was a beautiful late-summer morning in New York's Hudson Valley. I put my 7-year-old son on the bus to school. It was such a perfect day, and I was grateful for the bit of peaceful time before leaving for work at the local high school library.
Then my mom called. She was so upset and talked about a plane crashing into the World Trade Center. Quickly, I ran to the TV and just stood there. Soon, the second tower started to crumble. Clouds of dust billowed up to the sky. I started pacing the floor. What should I do?
When I got to school, the usually noisy library was a sad, somber place, with worried looks on teenagers' faces. I later learned that some of our local people were firefighters in NYC. Later at home, my son showed us his drawing from school of a plane heading into a skyscraper, the first of many similar drawings coming home for the next several years.
How can we ever forget what happened or what we did on that day? But, as time went on, we did go back to our normal activities. Today, my son is an archaeologist; his drawings now are of his various work sites. My husband and I are retired here in the Berkshires. And all this time, our military and government employees have been working hard to keep our country safe and secure. I don't know their names, and they know that. But, I am thankful.
— Karen Ketcham, Adams
Photo credit: A woman places a hand on the names engraved along the South reflecting pool at the Ground Zero memorial site during the dedication ceremony of the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York on Thursday, May 15, 2014. (AP Photo/Spencer Platt, Pool)