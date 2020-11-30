To the editor:
Criticism should be accurate.
A recent letter writer described my letter ("Counting the ballots") as proposing “an intrusive new federal regulation … trampling states’ rights.” This is very inaccurate. Did he actually read my letter? The first four column-inches of my letter strongly endorses the general concept of a federation. Read it.
I began with: “Our country is a federation of separate states, where many government functions are the responsibility of the states, not the federal government.”
I went on to strongly endorse the specific case of state determination of election rules for state and local offices. I even threw in the peculiar case of a minor town elected office being “fixed,” with the agreement of town folk, so that the “inspector of wires” would always be the oldest retired electrician.
The only place where I suggest that uniform election rules should apply is for federal offices: Congress and the presidency. Since these offices affect the entire country, we cannot tolerate a system that makes ballots that are illegal in one state to be legal in another. The method of voter ID for mail-in ballots is the critical problem. As long as this goes on, we will never see another peaceful election.
If you, like the letter writer, think that things are OK as they are now, you are, in my opinion, blind or swayed by partisan objectives.
I made my suggestions. They are fair. Do you have any constructive ideas?
Ed Dartford, Stockbridge