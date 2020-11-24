To the editor:
Talks of limiting funding for police have already gravitated to the usual poles of self-defense versus brutality, with the most justified applications too often being lost in the middle. Either way, the victims are always civilians because if we can’t protect the police, they can’t protect us. Defunding is a money-grab for programs that already make law enforcement the crapshoot that it is. Increased funding, wisely invested, is the better answer.
If anyone has thought of funding permissible amenities to make arrests safer and less demeaning, not enough people are talking about it. This is where the debate should go. And this is why I believe in the creation of the mobile precinct, a custom-sized fleet of vans where preliminary hearings can be conducted remotely from the scene.
They won’t be cheap; but then, these vans would not be your father’s paddy wagon. Equipped with the latest in safety measures for the apprehended and real-time video communication to a parent unit at the nearest precinct, they could be the sites from which charges are heard and in some cases dropped at the scene, where the nonthreatening innocent can get on with their lives.
If a single life could be saved in this manner — we all know the names — it would be worth the price of every unit in the country. We’ve already paid more for each of the opportunities missed.
Nappy Martin, Great Barrington