To the editor:
Berkshire Money Management’s Allen Harris last week announced that all 11 of his employees would receive a $10,001 bonus. Last year’s bonus of $2,500 came with the instructions “go local.” This year’s instructions were even more specific: “Go as ‘mom and pop’ as you can.”
Not all companies can offer such a generous bonus. But Berkshire Money Management bonus guidelines set a remarkable Berkshire standard that other companies can follow.
Harris understands the positive effect when money recirculates in a community. Even just a hundred dollars spent locally compounds in value, sauntering slowly back and forth between homes and shops, stopping to chat over coffee at Rubi’s, deciding on a warm pair of socks at Barrington Outfitters, and finally choosing the Mayflower Farm black fleece at Berkshire Grown’s Winter Market before leaving the region.
The hundred dollars spent at a big-box store barely tips its hat before jumping the bus out of town.
And Harris also understands how our locally owned stores make up the fabric of our community. They offer our high school students their first jobs. They support Bridge's diversity training to build tolerance and understanding. They sponsor events at the Mahaiwe theater to ensure entry for all who wish to attend. And during COVID-19, they are generously partnering with Greenagers to provide a safe outdoor learning environment for kids of all ages.
A sure way to keep the spending local when making bonuses is to issue the payment in BerkShares, the region’s local currency. Any person or business can trade federal dollars for BerkShares at nine branches of three local banks — Salisbury Bank and Trust, Lee Bank and Pittsfield Cooperative Bank. A total of $95 will get you 100 BerkShares.
Record the 5 percent as a transaction fee earned rather than as a fee paid. Record the bonus payment to employees just as you would any cash payment — one BerkShare equals one dollar.
A list of the 400 businesses signed up to accept BerkShares is at the BerkShares website (berkshares.org/business/search). Or you can find a pocket-sized directory at the banks when you pick up your BerkShares currency.
A big thanks to Berkshire Money Management for setting a high bar in supporting our small, locally owned businesses. And a big thanks to those same businesses for the creativity and good spirit that characterizes the way they have pivoted to stay open for us during this pandemic.
Susan Witt, Egremont
The author is executive director of the Schumacher Center for a New Economics in Great Barrington.