To the editor:
I am a Franciscan and a paralegal. I continue to be greatly concerned about the lack of due process regarding the report concerning the unproven allegations against Bishop Christopher J. Weldon. It is acknowledged in the report that there are 10 boxes belonging to Bishop Weldon which Monsignor Liston did not want to open and review, because, they had "mold" on them.
The author of the report, a retired judge, describes in a somewhat dramatic and rhetorical manner how he went to great lengths to give Bishop Weldon due process, as he is deceased. Yet, despite his persuasive rhetoric, 10 boxes of information, which could potentially alter the results of the so-called thorough investigation, are left unopened? That is neither a proper forensic analysis, nor thorough, nor due process.
I will happily don the appropriate PPE and document the contents of those boxes. However, it would appear that the diocese has an ethical and lawful obligation to do so.
Furthermore, as a Catholic who is a baptized Hebrew, if Bishop Weldon is guilty of what he has been alleged, and has now been convicted in the court of public opinion despite a flawed and inadequate informal proceeding, are we supposed to focus our efforts on praying for him, or digging up and moving his tomb, so that we can try and forget about him?
While, after reviewing the report, I do not doubt the sincerity of the alleged victim, there is, simultaneously, no way to judge the veracity of the accusations, regardless of the retired judge's assessment and personal opinion. The judge no longer sits on the bench, and, statutes of limitations were created, not to deny justice to those who deserved it, but to avoid the possibility of perpetuating an injustice against an innocent person, who in this instance, was a bishop.
No matter how politically incorrect this may sound, at this time due process is always morally correct at any time. It is an error to desecrate Bishop Weldon's resting place, and to malign his memory any further under these circumstances.
Br. Christopher P. Fishkin, Cummington
The author is a Franciscan tertiary, a member of the Third Order of the Society of St. Francis.