To the editor:
I hope that those who know me will agree that I treat with respect those who have quite different opinions than I do. But, for anyone who might still doubt that many members of the GOP care nothing about our republic, it was reported in The New York Times on Friday that “some high-profile supporters of the president, including the talk radio host Mark Levin and Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, [from] suggesting that Republican-led legislatures should consider ignoring the popular vote in close-fought states won by President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and handing their electoral votes to Mr. Trump.”
Meanwhile, the current president goes golfing while the reported number of daily COVID cases and deaths reaches record highs in the U.S. As I write this, the president is about to finally speak publicly. Hopefully, he will tell the American public his plans to combat this expanding pandemic that has take a quarter of million lives in the greatest county in the world. Recommendations by scientists and medical professionals are ignored by the GOP leadership who think that personal and religious freedom extends to making others sick.
Despite claims by some of Trump’s supporters, in 2016 Hillary Clinton conceded just hours after the polls closed on the West Coast when the news media called the election for Trump and [Mike] Pence. In her concession speech, Hillary stated she had “offered to work with him on behalf of our country. I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans.” This, even though Trump failed to win the popular vote.
While Democrats were gnashing their teeth over the 2016 results, conservative commentators and political leadership falsely complained about liberals failure to recognize Trump’s victory. “Get over it,” they said. Today, the same people are voicing the exact opposite.
While the GOP is certainly entitled to request verification and confirmation of the voting results, I would be less inclined to question their motives if they were to also seek verification and recount in North Carolina, where the results are much closer than Michigan and on par with Pennsylvania.
In the words of Marty Weinstein, Ph.D. at Friday’s OLLI talk, “Democracy is a process and not a product and it is only as good as the people make it.”
In the Words of Ben Franklin, we have “a Republic, if you can keep it.” I try to respect those who vote differently than me. I am entitled to have my vote respected.
Lewis R. Schiller, Pittsfield