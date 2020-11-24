To the editor:
The recently-formed DIRE Committee is unusual in many ways. It is an advisory committee to the Williamstown Select Board on issues of diversity, inclusion, race and equity. They have been exemplary in opening their “conversations” to the public and in encouraging comments.
I urge you to watch their Zoom meetings live every other week, or — second best — watch the taped meetings on Willinet. In these very busy times, a third option is to read their very comprehensive minutes, which are available at the DIRE website online. This committee is wrestling with important issues that may have significant impacts on our town. Follow their activities and accept their invitation to comment.
Based on the committee's meeting on Nov. 2, I have the following three questions for the committee:
• Has the investigation of the message “targeting a member of the Williamstown community on the basis of their identity” revealed the author?
• What is the legal weight of the two articles passed at the closure of town meeting? If neither statute nor bylaw, how can the town require that Williamstown residents, even those in the employ of the town, report alleged incidents of prejudice? I understand you are still struggling with to whom incidents should be reported. I assume you will also be trying to define penalties for not reporting.
• How can a “retreat” meet the requirements of the open meeting law?
Donna Wied, Williamstown